Sciton Inc Awarded Top Workplace USA by Energage for Second Consecutive Year

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, has been designated as a 2023 Top Workplace USA for the second consecutive year by employee survey and research firm, Energage. Over 42,000 organizations are invited to participate in the annual Top Workplaces USA survey which compares many research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Sciton employees again responded to the Top Workplace USA Survey with above-average engagement. 95% of survey respondents noted Sciton's strong values and open communication as two of the top reasons they love working for the company. The number one reason employees enjoy working at Sciton revolved around the fact that Sciton encourages innovation and celebrates new ideas.

"This recognition is especially important to me as a leader because it comes directly from our valued employees," shared Todd Sternbach, Vice President of Operations. "We pride ourselves on constructing a work environment that feels like family and fosters a safe, respectful culture that our people look forward to joining everyday."

"We credit this award entirely to our global workforce who remain focused, energized and aligned to our corporate mission statement of 'Improving People's Lives'," details Aaron Burton, Sciton CEO. "We are proud to have a unique and special culture here, where we prioritize our people over profits. These are ideals that our founders Jim Hobart and Dan Negus have injected into the DNA of this company from day one. Thank you to all of our incredible employees for taking the time to complete this survey and for everything you do to continue to make Sciton a great place to work."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit sciton.com.

