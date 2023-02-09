KITCHENAID® ANNOUNCES HIBISCUS AS 2023 COLOR OF THE YEAR, MADE TO ATTRACT MAKERS

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid announces its fifth annual Color of The Year: Hibiscus. A vivid fuchsia with a matte finish, the Color of the Year is inspired by the captivating beauty of the Hibiscus flower in a verdant garden, attracting us to new experiences in and out of the kitchen. Available today for the Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender, Hibiscus is the vibrant beauty of nature, crafted for your countertop.

"When a Hibiscus flower blooms, it attracts hummingbirds, butterflies, and dragonflies thanks to its nectar. A shared interest can truly bring together all walks of life," said Doug Searles, general manager for KitchenAid. "This phenomenon inspired the energetic 2023 Color of the Year, Hibiscus. Hibiscus exemplifies the creative exchanges that we see between Makers across the world, everyday, around their passion for experimentation in the kitchen."

With the annual KitchenAid Color of the Year, the brand aims to spark inspiration. Each year, it provides an opportunity to use the power of color to comment on global trends and culture, while inspiring those in the kitchen and beyond.

"We've been tracking the evolution of the color pink since 2017," said Brittni Pertijs, lead color, material & finish designer, KitchenAid. "Beginning with Millennial Pink and advancing to deeper hues as of late, pink is bringing boldness to life in its color and energy. We took that as the spark to create Hibiscus. Hibiscus is a color that draws us to something exciting."

To celebrate the global energy for the color that dominates interiors and runways alike, KitchenAid will host a fashion presentation to kick off New York's fashion celebration. In collaboration with global creative director and designer Marta Del Rio, the event will debut a capsule collection of seven one-of-a-kind, avant-garde designs inspired by the Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender. In addition, Del Rio has invited a selection of New York's emerging and vanguard design talent to each create a full look inspired by Hibiscus and KitchenAid brand's design heritage. The roster of guest designers includes Jackson Wiederhoeft, Tara Babylon, Tia Adeola, Bach Mai, and Man Made Skins. The event will be held in New York's Flatiron District on the evening of Thursday, February 9th at 7:30pm at IRON23, and will feature music by international sound designer Alex Chapman.

Del Rio has been responsible for building the unique and incomparable identities of artists around the world. She has worked hand in hand with some of the leading icons in pop culture, including Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Dove Cameron, and Paris Hilton, as well as hallmark consumer brands that include Apple, Fendi, Vogue and Estee Lauder.

"KitchenAid is a brand with an instantly recognizable design language, which made celebrating the new Hibiscus color a natural fit as we toast vanguard talent at New York's fashion celebration. I've designed a capsule collection that merges industrial and organic references, with nods to the iconic lines and curves of the appliances that everyone knows coupled with classical fashion silhouettes," said Marta Del Rio.

"It was a pleasure to be able to invite five New York-based fashion labels to expand this core collection; each of their custom editions for this project showcases their design hallmarks and celebrates the KitchenAid Color of the Year, Hibiscus."

The 2023 KitchenAid Color of the Year attracts everyday makers around the world to step into the kitchen and try something new. The KitchenAid stand mixer offers makers endless possibilities to enhance their everyday experiences, while the K400 Blender easily blends even the toughest ingredients for a consistent texture. The K400 Blender and Artisan Stand Mixer are now available at KitchenAid.com.

