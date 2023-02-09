Buyers are getting more for their money as home shopping season approaches

Home size per dollar still largest in Memphis and the Midwest, despite declines driven by mortgage rates
- Rising mortgage rates last year cut $305,000 off what a buyer could afford with a $3,000 payment, but that trend has started to reverse.
- Affordable active markets in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions saw the largest declines in purchasing power in 2022, but still offer some of the biggest houses for the money.
- Mortgage costs nearly doubled since 2019, but have eased slightly in recent months.
SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home buyers' mortgage payments have started stretching a bit further in recent months, a new Zillow® analysis shows.
As mortgage rates doubled last year, the home price afforded by a $3,000 payment1 plummeted from $865,000 in January to a low of $560,000 in October. That significantly changed the size and price of homes within a buyer's reach. On average, a $3,000 monthly mortgage payment today buys a home 140 square feet smaller than a home purchased a year ago.
But as rates have dropped from a peak just above 7%, buyers are getting larger homes, with higher price tags, at a fixed monthly cost. The typical home value associated with a $3,000 mortgage payment is up about $60,000 since October and home size has recovered by 84 square feet.
"Mortgage rates have a huge impact on the types of homes buyers are able to afford. Rates that doubled over the past year carved an extra bedroom or office space off of homes at the national level, though the sting has lessened in recent weeks," said Anushna Prakash, economic data analyst at Zillow. "Buyers in more affordable hot markets are still getting solid bang for their buck, despite losing a lot of purchasing power."
The annual decline is more pronounced in some markets. Hartford saw the largest drop in what $3,000 per month can buy in 2022, losing 1,200 square feet. Buyers in Indianapolis and Cleveland both lost out on more than 1,000 square feet in the last year. Cleveland and Kansas City are among the top 10 metros for home size at this price point and are among Zillow's 10 hottest markets for 2023.
Homes in less expensive markets have a larger footprint to begin with, and therefore had farther to fall as climbing mortgage rates applied pressure to buyers' wallets. As costs rose in 2022, there were more buyers competing in those markets than in their more expensive counterparts.
On the other hand, $3,000 per month has always gotten a buyer less space in pricey markets, but their floor plans are shrinking all the same. In San Jose it will buy a 1,052-square-foot home, down from 1,268 square feet last year. Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco are close behind, with square footage for each below 1,400 square feet.
Although affordability is still a major challenge, buying power for home shoppers has rebounded in recent months. Since bottoming out in October, home size for a $3,000 payment has increased the most in Salt Lake City (365 square feet), Minneapolis (357), Memphis (346) and Denver (340).
Heading into the home shopping season, shoppers should prepare by improving their credit as much as possible in order to score the best mortgage rate. Even a small rate drop can save tens of thousands of dollars over the life of a loan. A borrower with an "excellent" credit score — between 760 and 850 — can qualify for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 6.0% interest rate2. For the same loan, a similar borrower with a "fair" credit score — between 620 and 639 — qualifies for a 7.58% rate. This equates to a $348 difference in monthly mortgage payments and nearly $125,431 in interest over the life of a 30-year fixed loan, based on the current price of a typical U.S. home ($329,542)3.
The spring sales season is kicking off, and Zillow tools and tech are here to help. More than 1 million shoppers have used the down payment assistance resource built into Zillow's home detail pages, and Zillow's affordability calculator can help determine what kind of home will fit individuals' budgets.
Metropolitan Area*
Median Square Footage at
Year Over Year
Square Footage
Memphis, TN
3,900
-853
346
Indianapolis, IN
3,732
-1,092
298
Cleveland, OH
3,512
-1,004
265
Oklahoma City, OK
3,406
-802
206
Houston, TX
3,395
-412
213
Birmingham, AL
3,312
-686
198
Richmond, VA
3,283
-538
223
Cincinnati, OH
3,258
-554
218
Kansas City, MO
3,125
-707
171
Atlanta, GA
3,122
-735
259
Charlotte, NC
3,084
-643
284
Detroit, MI
3,081
-595
248
Dallas–Fort Worth, TX
3,068
-707
331
Louisville–Jefferson County, KY
3,063
-769
237
Virginia Beach, VA
3,037
-477
212
St. Louis, MO
3,036
-651
216
Pittsburgh, PA
3,010
-783
207
Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN
3,003
-501
357
Hartford, CT
3,003
-1,202
264
Milwaukee, WI
3,000
-900
300
Buffalo, NY
2,972
-888
242
Columbus, OH
2,912
-626
266
San Antonio, TX
2,871
-534
151
Raleigh, NC
2,866
-779
306
New Orleans, LA
2,847
-314
112
Chicago, IL
2,800
-372
206
Las Vegas, NV
2,741
-527
322
Orlando, FL
2,730
-724
242
Philadelphia, PA
2,680
-860
220
Nashville, TN
2,641
-370
194
Baltimore, MD
2,522
-840
242
Jacksonville, FL
2,494
-409
144
Phoenix, AZ
2,413
-471
287
Tampa, FL
2,402
-342
162
Austin, TX
2,387
-321
223
Salt Lake City, UT
2,285
-727
365
Providence, RI
2,192
-592
200
United States
2,172
-140
84
Washington, DC
2,160
-436
192
Denver, CO
2,140
-698
340
Portland, OR
2,111
-604
293
Sacramento, CA
2,076
-460
338
Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL
1,977
-459
176
Riverside, CA
1,920
-811
220
Seattle, WA
1,790
-210
206
Boston, MA
1,754
-486
163
New York, NY
1,744
-437
99
San Francisco, CA
1,314
-166
114
San Diego, CA
1,268
-482
226
Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA
1,198
-366
111
San Jose, CA
1,052
-176
149
*Table ordered by median square feet as of Jan. 1, 2023
1 Mortgage payment assumes the weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate from the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey® and a 20% down payment.
2 Based on the FICO® Loan Savings Calculator on myfico.com. Rates as of Feb. 7, 2023.
3 According to the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) national raw figure for January 2023.
