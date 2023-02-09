ASCO Power Quick Connect Products Nominated for 2023 Product of the Year

The Consulting-Specifying Engineer magazine recognizes top new products in HVAC, fire/life safety, electrical, and plumbing systems engineering markets chosen by subscribers.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies' line of Quick Connect Products is shortlisted for the Consulting-Specifying Engineer 2023 Product of the Year Award in the Power Category. The award-giving body is the industry's premier publication for building systems with a readership of over 3.5 million specifying engineers, electricians, and industry professionals.

(PRNewsfoto/ASCO Power Technologies) (PRNewswire)

With compliance changes and stronger demand for power resilience, ASCO Power Quick Connect Products enable facilities to streamline installation, testing, and compliance. The integrations offered by these solutions can allow the quick deployment of temporary power sources and testing devices that can be adapted to help meet different power objectives.

Bethany Richter, Product Owner at ASCO Power Technologies said "ASCO Power Quick Connect Products are one of the go-to solutions for connecting generators to buildings. We're proud to offer a broad range of quick connect panels and transfer switches to bring our proven performance to the arena of connecting temporary generators and load banks to buildings. I'm thrilled this innovative product is getting attention and spreading the news to more engineers and facility managers about better ways to maintain their backup power supplies."

The reader-choice award program is determined by votes from the publication's eligible subscribers with buy-specify responsibilities. The nominees are evaluated according to innovation along with their service to the industry and market impact.

Qualified CSE subscribers may cast their vote through the official ballot until 5:00 PM CT on March 14, 2023. The winner will be announced on June 1, 2023 through CSE's Product of the Year eBook.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric , ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment , and critical power management appliances . ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

