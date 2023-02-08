Takis® Is Ready to Let The Heat Drop at Shaq's Fun House This Big Game Weekend

Epic performance by DJ Diesel will be exclusively live streamed for Takis® Fans

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This big game weekend, Takis®, the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, is participating in basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal's larger-than-life event, Shaq's Fun House. Hosted Friday, February 10 in Scottsdale, Arizona, the evening will feature an over-the-top performance by Shaq AKA DJ DIESEL. At the end of the set DJ Diesel will "Let The Heat Drop," which will causes Takis snacks to rain from the sky. Can't make it in person? Takis biggest fans can join in via livestream by texting Takis to 80160 to get in on the intensely good time.

For those in attendance, Takis® will also implement a custom Takis® Fuego® Zone — an intense on-site activation with all the intensity for Fun House fans. Complete with a custom snack bar and carnival ride, the Takis® Fuego® Zone will be the must-see (and taste) activation of the evening.

"There is no one that represents all things intensity better than Shaquille O'Neal, so to be part of his Fun House experience was an opportunity we could not turn down," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Marketing Director for Takis. "We are thrilled to be the only live streaming partner at the event, and we cannot wait to Let The Heat Drop this big game weekend."

For more information about Takis® visit Takis.us and for more information on Shaq's Fun House visit ShaqsFunHouse.com

