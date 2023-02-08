Health Recovery Solutions Recognized Fourth Consecutive Year for Best in KLAS RPM Category

HRS wins 2023 Best in KLAS, an award that celebrates technology partner collaborations that reduce healthcare costs and inefficiencies and improve the patient experience, in Remote Care Delivery

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the nation's leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM), was awarded the Best in KLAS distinction for RPM in the "2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services." This is the health technology company's fourth consecutive year to be honored with this distinction.

Health Recovery Solutions recognized as Best in KLAS for Remote Patient Monitoring for fourth straight year (PRNewswire)

"The significance of this award to our team cannot be overstated," said Kimberly O'Loughlin, CEO of HRS. "We strive every day to provide the best solutions to our 400+ client partners to ensure that millions of patients have the healthcare experiences they deserve. We are honored that so many of those partners are outspoken about the way our virtual care and remote care tools have elevated and optimized the care they deliver. We look forward to continuing to support their critical work with ongoing excellence and innovation."

For more than a decade, HRS has partnered with healthcare organizations to make care-from-home accessible to all patients to reduce readmissions, decrease costs, optimize clinician workflow, honor patient preferences, and improve patient outcomes through its advanced solutions. The evidence-backed software and services HRS provides can be leveraged throughout the continuum of care – especially for patients recovering from surgery, managing chronic diseases like diabetes, or those that are on hospice – to save time, money, and energy for both patients and providers.

"Quality, value-based healthcare shouldn't be reserved only for certain populations," said Florence Kariuki, MHA, BSN, RN, Chief Clinical Officer, and Chief DEI Officer of HRS. "Whether a patient resides in an underserved area or has limited digital health literacy, access to quality remote monitoring and virtual care should be available to all. Our team is proud to deliver healthcare solutions curated with social determinants of health (SDOH) barriers in mind, and with an intention to make health equity a reality."

The Best in KLAS designation is a customer-centric recognition of outstanding efforts of healthcare organizations in their service to deliver exceptional patient care, and software product scores are based on equally weighted customer responses. The average software score for KLAS-rated products is 82.8; however, HRS surpassed competitors with a final score of 87.5 out of 100.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

Learn more about HRS' KLAS recognition at www.healthrecoverysolutions.com/best-in-klas-remote-patient-monitoring-2023.

About Health Recovery Solutions

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) supplies leading healthcare providers with the most advanced telehealth and remote monitoring platform aimed at changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. HRS' software helps clinicians manage their high-risk patients and provides seamless communication tools including video chat, wound imaging, and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and well-being. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or email marketing@healthrecoverysolutions.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS, visit KLASresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Madeleine Smith, Matter Health for HRS

hrs@matternow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HEALTH RECOVERY SOLUTIONS