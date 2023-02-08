Curbio Provides Public Education to Homeowners Through Award-Winning Documentary Series, "Viewpoint"

The fix-now, pay-later home improvement company is educating homeowners on the need for pre-listing home renovations through a short-form documentary series

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for the real estate industry, today announces its feature in the award-winning documentary series, "Viewpoint," hosted by Dennis Quaid.

Curbio's short-form documentary segment with Viewpoint is helping to educate homeowners on the importance of pre-listing home improvements when looking to sell your home for top dollar. The video segments are being distributed to viewers across all 50 states.

Curbio focuses on improvements that generate the highest ROI for home sellers and completes projects 50% faster than the average general contractor, transforming the way homeowners get their homes ready to sell.

The documentary series highlights how a home is one of the most commonly owned assets in the United States, and home equity is the single largest contributor to household wealth. When it is time for homeowners to sell their home, it is imperative that they understand how to walk away with as much equity as possible, including seeking out pre-listing home improvements.

Roughly 92% of real estate agents recommend making some sort of update before putting a home on the market. With solutions like Curbio, homeowners can maximize their profits, even without having the cash to pay for the work up front.

"Updating your home to sell is different than updating your home in general," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "When you're getting ready to sell, you must consider what buyers are looking for – they want a home they can envision themselves living in. Through this series with Viewpoint, we hope to teach homeowners what it takes to sell their home quickly and get strong returns on their investment."

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

