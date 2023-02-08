Chrissy Teigen Partners with Cord Blood Registry®

Educational campaign will highlight why parents should Bank on CBR™

TRUMBULL, Conn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperSurgical®, a global leader in fertility and women's health, announced Chrissy Teigen, mom, New York Times best-selling cookbook author, television host and entrepreneur, has partnered with Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) on an educational campaign focused on the benefits of banking newborn stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue, which is launching today.

"As part of my pregnancy, I learned banking my baby's newborn stem cells gives us access to current treatments and future clinical therapies, if my child ever needs them. We knew this was something we wanted to do – as a mom, I want to make sure our children have every possible option available to them," stated Ms. Teigen. "I was confident in partnering with CBR, as they are the #1 choice for parents and the most recommended cord blood preservation company by OB/GYNs."

This new, multichannel direct-to-consumer campaign, featuring Ms. Teigen will include content across digital and social media as well as national and regional earned media. The campaign will also highlight the real-life impact banked newborn stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue has had on patient lives and physician practices.

These powerful cells have the natural ability to turn into other types of important cells. Emerging research in regenerative medicine is examining the ability of newborn stem cells to also help repair and regenerate damaged cells with healthy ones. In fact, 85% of the cord blood released for families was with the intention to be used for regenerative medicine purposes.

"When we were identifying campaign partners, Ms. Teigen was the obvious choice. Her openness about successes and challenges spanning her business and personal life is relatable to expectant parents across the United States," stated Holly Sheffield, President, CooperSurgical. "CBR is the largest newborn stem cell preservation company in the world, helping parents store newborn stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue for their children. We are excited to educate more parents about the possibilities that storing newborn stem cells could have for their family's future."

About CBR by CooperSurgical

Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) is the largest family newborn stem cell preservation company in the world, helping parents store stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue for their children. Founded in 1994, CBR is the #1 choice for parents and most recommended by OB/GYNs for newborn stem cell preservation. The company has released over 700 samples intended for use in transplant medicine and regulated investigational regenerative medicine applications. CBR is here to help expand the possibilities of what newborn stem cell therapies can do for families and give parents the confidence to Bank on CBRÔ. More information can be found at www.cordblood.com.

About CooperSurgical

CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO). CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at www.coopersurgical.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 14,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

