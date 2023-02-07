Synergy Health Partners Selects Dr. Richard L. Makowiec as Chief Surgical Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Health Partners , a leader in specialized hospital staffing and management models that improve access to care, today announced that Richard L. Makowiec, MD, MBA, will be the company's new Chief Surgical Officer. In this role, Dr. Makowiec will lend his extensive medical background and clinical leadership expertise to help guide the strategic expansion of the company's healthcare staffing and management solutions.

"Amid an acute shortage, hospital leaders need staffing partners who understand the needs of clinicians today."

His key responsibilities will include physician recruitment and retention as well as program management. He will take the place of retiring co-founder Dr. Rand Schleusener, who helped pioneer the company's flagship Surgicalist staffing model.

"Amid an acute and growing shortage of medical professionals, hospitals and healthcare leaders need staffing partners who understand doctors – and the needs of clinicians today," said Dr. Makowiec. "Synergy Health Partners has developed innovative models that attract skilled clinicians to help hospitals provide patients with the quality care they deserve. I am honored to represent our doctors and advanced practitioners and be part of the company's continued expansion."

A highly accomplished surgeon and clinical leader, Dr. Makowiec most recently helped lead a successful orthopedic and hand surgery private practice. In parallel, he held the position of Vice President of Medical Staff and Orthopedic Surgery Division Chief at Franciscan Health Indianapolis – Mooresville Hospital and served on the Franciscan Health Central Indiana Division Quality Council. In addition to his extensive clinical committee work, he was also on the medical staff for the Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball Organization.

As an educator, Dr. Makowiec has had several academic appointments and his clinical research has been published widely in scientific journals. He is currently on the editorial board of Acta Scientific Orthopaedics and Techniques in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery. Of note, he has been named one of "America's Top Orthopedists" many years in a row by the Consumer Research Council and has been recognized several times with the "Top Doctor" award by HealthTap.

Dr. Makowiec graduated with a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from the University of Michigan and began his clinical career in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, where he served for 12 years. During his service, he completed his medical training at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, an internship in general surgery and residency in orthopedic surgery at Northwestern University, and a fellowship in hand surgery at the Indiana Hand Center in Indianapolis. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University in Herndon, VA.

"As a surgeon, an educator and a healthcare leader, Dr. Makowiec has the ideal combination of skills and experience for the role of Chief Surgical Officer. He is committed to our mission of helping our hospital clients deliver world-class care to patients nationwide," said Dan Siegel, chief executive officer of Synergy Health Partners. "We knew that anyone replacing our co-founder Dr. Rand Schleusener had big shoes to fill; and we are confident that with Dr. Makowiec's medical expertise and business acumen, he will continue to represent our focus on the clinician and support our next-level of success."

Synergy Health Partners is a specialized staffing and solutions management company supporting hospitals and practices nationwide with innovative models that align incentives while improving clinical quality and patient access to surgical, anesthesia, emergency and emerging hospital services. Synergy-HP.com

