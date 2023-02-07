Stride Rite Goes Eco-Friendly with Latest Sneaker Launch

Stride Rite expands Stride Forward collection with launch of Sprout and Fern sneakers

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite , a leader in the children's footwear industry, announces its latest eco-friendly sneakers made with renewable and recycled materials–Sprout and Fern.

Available in little kids' sizes 3-10, the sneakers' eco-friendly design consists of:

Twill upper made of 30% seaweed fiber and 70% organic cotton

Recycled flexible, slip-resistant outsole made with 10% recycled rubber

Chrome-free suede that lessens pollution and creates cleaner waste streams

Recycled twill lining and hook-and-loop

"We created the Stride Forward collection as an on-going commitment to incorporate as many earth-loving materials as possible into our designs, taking steps toward a beautiful world for generations to come," states Samantha Berger, Stride Rite designer.

The Stride Forward collection launched last year with the Stride Rite 360 Aseel Sneaker; each pair crafted using materials from recycled plastic bottles. To date, 43,764 bottles have been recycled through production.

Stride Rite's commitment to creating a better world for the next generation and their first steps also expands into packaging with FSC-certified sustainable sourcing, utilization of plant-based inks, elimination of toxic materials and limited factory waste.

The stylish collection of athletic sneakers is now available online at www.striderite.com and in select independently owned Stride Rite retail stores.

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

