The Dark Tongue of MORDOR™: Drop Unveils New Drop + THE LORD OF THE RINGS™ Black Speech Keyboard

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop, a leader in the mechanical keyboard industry, and Middle-earth Enterprises are carrying out Sauron's wishes to make the Black Speech the unifying language of all servants of Mordor with the new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech mechanical keyboard. The newest addition to Drop's line of officially licensed keyboards from the legendary fantasy franchise, the Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech keyboard combines iconic imagery and graphics from the renowned saga along with enthusiast-level performance, making it the perfect centerpiece poised to conquer The Lord of the Rings fans' desktops.

The Drop + The Lord of the Rings keyboards provide a cohesive, pre-built product for the series' passionate fans that can easily be customized with additional LOTR accent keys and artisan keycaps.* Inspired by Sauron's realm, the new Black Speech keyboard reflects the darkness and gloomy lands of Mordor and features notable icons including the Eye of Sauron, the Shards of Narsil, a lone Nazgul – and, across the spacebar, the famed inscription on The One Ring. The Black Speech keyboard also features real Black Speech characters on the keycaps, allowing users to express themselves in this rare, masterfully created language.

"The Black Speech keyboard is the latest addition to our full line of mechanical keyboard products that celebrate the genius of J.R.R. Tolkien, as well as the intricacy and lore of the languages he created for the legendary series," said Jef Holove, CEO, Drop. "Following the successful launch of the first-ever officially licensed The Lord of the Rings keyboards last year, we are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Middle-earth Enterprises to introduce the Black Speech keyboard for passionate fans and followers of the Fellowship."

"Drop consistently surprises and delights us with their Middle-earth inspired offerings, and the Black Speech keyboard, fresh with inspiration from the realm of Mordor where darkness lies, is no exception. At Middle-earth Enterprises, we surmise this keyboard is destined to be the One Keyboard for the Dark Lord on his Dark Throne, his One Keyboard to Rule Them All. We love its solid construction, satisfying touch, thoughtful color palette and whimsically, the ominous power it conveys to the user," said the spokes-folk at Middle-earth Enterprises.

Similar to the Drop + The Lord of the Rings Elvish and Dwarvish keyboards, the Black Speech keyboard comes fully assembled with the MT3 The Lord of the Rings keycaps, Holy Panda X Switches, and Drop Phantom Stabilizers. The keyboard also comes with a matching black aluminum case with custom artwork by OSHETART depicting the Eye of Sauron atop Barad-dûr, as well as a training version of the keycaps which include traditional English characters, providing additional flexibility to users.

Keyboard features:

Black ENTR anodized aluminum case with upgraded switches and stabilizers and Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech Keycap Set

87 keys

Tenkeyless layout

Holy Panda X Switches

Drop Phantom Stabilizers

USB-C Connectivity

3-year standard warranty

For those looking to build their The Lord of the Rings keyboard collection, users can purchase the Drop + The Lord of the Rings Elvish and Dwarvish keyboards, as well as the Drop + The Lord of the Rings The One Ring Artisan Keycaps. The Elvish and Dwarvish keyboards reflect the series' intricate details and iconic imagery, with the Dwarvish keyboard's design based on the Doors of Moria while the Elvish keyboard's design features a stylized version of the Two Trees of Valinor. Delicately handcrafted, the keycaps commemorate three iconic locations from the series, including MOUNT DOOM™, ANDUIN™, and LOTHLORIEN™, representing the One Ring's journey through Middle-earth. The keyboards and keycaps are available for purchase here.

The Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech Keyboard is available for pre-order for $199 starting February 7, 2023, and pre-order shipments will arrive by mid-April.

For more information, please visit: https://drop.com/buy/drop-the-lord-of-the-rings-black-speech-keyboard

*Artisan keycaps sold separately

™Anduin, Mordor, One-Ring, Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings and the names of characters, items, events, and places therein are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Massdrop.

About Drop

Drop is driven by a passionate group of creators and technophiles who tap into feedback and insights from its enthusiast community – millions strong – to design and curate Drop's selection of products. Drop listens to, digests, and analyzes community feedback in the creation of Drop products, and collaborates with leading brands to improve upon existing products in a way that is relevant to the Drop community. Drop is continuously broadening its workspace product focus into new categories to ensure it brings its community the technology they need to thrive.

About Middle-earth Enterprises

Inspired by a deep appreciation for the fictional world created by J.R.R. Tolkien, Middle-earth Enterprises is dedicated to working with businesses providing highest quality products in accordance with best green business and sustainability practices including fair trade, equality in the workplace, and a commitment to protect our earth, its wondrous beauty and the viability of every living creature. Middle-earth Enterprises owns exclusive worldwide rights to, and has been producing and licensing films, merchandise and stage productions based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books for more than four decades. With headquarters located in Berkeley, California, its website may be found at www.middleearth.com .

