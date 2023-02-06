Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC announces the addition of four new hires across its investment and finance teams

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point") is pleased to announce the addition of four new hires across its investment and finance teams in the second half of 2022.

James O'Connor: Mr. O'Connor joined Balance Point in June 2022 as an Associate and focuses on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. O'Connor was an Assistant Vice President at CIT Group where he was responsible for the underwriting and execution of leveraged loans primarily for sponsor led LBO and M&A transactions in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. Mr. O'Connor began his career as an Analyst and later an Associate at CIT. Mr. O'Connor received his B.A. from Bucknell University.

Samrat Malhotra: Mr. Malhotra joined Balance Point in September 2022 as an Associate and focuses on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Malhotra was an Associate at CoveView Advisors where he advised companies and financial sponsors in a broad range of industries on debit & equity capital raises, mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Malhotra began his career as an Analyst at CoveView Advisors and was promoted to Associate thereafter. Mr. Malhotra received his B.S. from Cornell University.

Ethan Wilson: Mr. Wilson joined Balance Point in September 2022 as an Associate and focuses on deal underwriting and execution as well as portfolio management. Prior to joining, Mr. Wilson was an Associate at Lincoln International where he was responsible for the execution of M&A transactions in the technology, media and telecommunications industries. Before that, he advised on several M&A and capital raise transactions at Sparring Partners Capital, a New York-based investment bank, and worked in Deloitte's transaction services group. Mr. Wilson received his B.A. from Furman University and his M.S. In Accounting from Wake Forest University.

Catherine Rotondo: Ms. Rotondo joined Balance Point in November 2022 an Assistant Controller. Prior to joining Balance Point, Ms. Rotondo worked in the audit practice at Deloitte. She served both the financial service and commercial industries and worked on a variety of different clients including publicly traded and private equity firms. Ms. Rotondo additionally led her local chapter of the Women & Allies Network and was heavily involved in organizing and leading cross functional events. Ms. Rotondo received her B.S. from the University of Connecticut and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"We are excited to welcome James, Samrat, Ethan and Catherine to the Balance Point team," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner of Balance Point. "The Balance Point team has never been stronger, and we look forward to the contributions of these individuals in the years to come."

Partner Justin Kaplan added, "These new additions are great enhancements to our team who improve our capabilities for our portfolio companies and our investors. We are excited they have chosen to join our firm and confident they will make significant contributions to Balance Point's future success."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

