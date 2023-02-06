AFA Announces National Finalists for CyberPatriot XV

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air & Space Force Association's CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education program announced the 28 teams that will compete at the CyberPatriot XV National Finals Competition on March 18-20, 2023.

From the initial field of 5,266 teams that began the competition in October 2022, only 12 Open Division, 13 All Service Division, and three Middle School Division teams advanced through all four highly competitive online qualifying rounds to earn the distinction of National Finalist. They represent schools, JROTCs, and other educational organizations from around the world. The full list of finalists is available here.

While some regular powerhouse teams qualified again this year, such as Open Division teams Del Norte and Troy High Schools from California, some schools are making their first trip to National Finals, such as Carmel High School from Indiana and the first-ever Canadian team to qualify, Sisler High School from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Six All-American students—those who have made it to National Finals all four years—will compete this year. Four All-Americans are from Del Norte in the Open Division and two are from Troy High School Navy ROTC.

For the first time since 2019, the National Finals Competition will be an exclusively in-person event at the North Bethesda Marriott in Rockville, Md.

"After three years of virtual or hybrid events we are excited to welcome all National Finalists to our in-person event," said Rachel Zimmerman, CyberPatriot's Senior Director of Business Operations. "The National Finalist teams should be proud of the accomplishment of qualifying for the National Finals. Over 5,000 teams started the competition and just 28 teams have the honor of being National Finalist."

The CyberPatriot Program Office's technical staff is planning a robust National Finals Competition, which will include the Network Security Master Challenge, the Cisco NetAcad Challenge, and the Boeing Cyber-Physical Challenge. Teams will also participate in a networking event with CyberPatriot sponsors and an Awards Banquet. Open and All Service Division teams are vying for scholarship funds, while Middle School Division teams have a chance to bring home bragging rights.

To learn more about CyberPatriot and register for the National Finals, please visit www.uscyberpatriot.org.

About CyberPatriot

CyberPatriot is the nation's largest youth cyber education program and AFA's flagship STEM program dedicated to strengthening cyber skills among American youth. In addition to the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition for high school and middle school students, the program features AFA CyberCamps, an Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative and Literature Series, a Tech Caregiver certification and community service opportunity, and CyberGenerations—a program aimed at equipping senior citizens with the skills needed to stay protected from cyber threats.

About AFA

An independent non-profit association, the Air & Space Forces Association is the single-largest professional military association dedicated to air and space power and to the advancement of aerospace education at every level. Founded in 1946, AFA is dedicated to promoting dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; honoring and supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and remembering and respecting the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

