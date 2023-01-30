Veteran Healthcare Policy Expert Elizabeth Jurinka Joins The Vistria Group

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group ("Vistria"), a private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies and delivering both financial returns and societal impact, today announced the addition of health policy veteran Elizabeth "Liz" Jurinka as Operating Director, Healthcare Policy. After nearly two decades on Capitol Hill and in the White House, Jurinka joins Vistria PRG, LLC ("Vistria PRG"), the team of in-house professionals at Vistria that supports management teams as they lead their companies to achieve top growth and performance potential.

"As we remain focused on our core mission of investing in companies who are making a difference in their communities while generating strong returns for our investors, Liz brings key healthcare policy and regulatory insight and expertise to our growing team," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of The Vistria Group. "She will serve as a critical thought partner to our management teams as they continue to position their organizations for exceptional growth and quality outcomes."

Jurinka has worked in healthcare policy for nearly twenty years. She most recently served as Special Assistant to the President, working to advance the policy agenda of the White House through Congress. Prior to that role, she served as Chief Healthcare Adviser to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and the critical healthcare policy-making Senate Finance Committee where she spearheaded efforts to draft and advance some of the most consequential bipartisan healthcare legislation of the last decade.

"I am thrilled to be joining an organization as genuinely committed to contributing to positive social change through quality healthcare services as Vistria. Being part of this world-class team and working to help leading companies achieve growth and to improve health outcomes, is an incredibly unique opportunity," said Jurinka.

"Liz is highly respected and known for her bipartisan relationships, deep expertise and many accomplishments in healthcare policy and legislative strategy," said Jon Samuels, Partner and Co-Head of Vistria PRG. "Her knowledge on healthcare delivery policy will greatly augment our impact strategy and serve as a crucial value-add to the leadership of our growing portfolio of healthcare companies as they navigate our evolving policy and regulatory environment."

Jurinka played a key role on several major health policy initiatives, including advancing and expanding behavior health and chronic care, improving the Affordable Care Act and extending the Children's Health Insurance Program.

In addition to her policy role at Vistria PRG, Jurinka is a Senior Policy Fellow at Yale University's Tobin Center for Economic Policy.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge and learning and financial services that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. With over $10 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group believes it has delivered attractive returns for its investors while achieving positive outcomes for its portfolio companies, and the lives and livelihoods it supports. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com .

About Vistria PRG

Members of Vistria PRG, LLC ("PRG") provide various services to portfolio companies of private investment funds managed by The Vistria Group, LP, including without limitation, operational support, specialized operations and consulting services, and other related and unrelated services. PRG members are employees of Vistria PRG, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company owned jointly by Vistria's Co-CEO's that is under common control and ownership with Vistria. PRG members are not employees of Vistria, however in certain cases, may have attributes of Vistria personnel such as Vistria administrative support services or participation in general meetings or events for Vistria personnel.

