LG 2023 HOME APPLIANCES, HVAC AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS SUPPORT HEALTHIER, GREENER, SMARTER BUILDING TRENDS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned as a leading integrated solutions provider for homebuilders, LG Electronics USA is taking a key role at Design & Construction Week® held in conjunction with the 2023 International Builders' Show (IBS) and Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). LG's booth features selections from what is arguably the broadest portfolio of award-winning home appliances and smart home innovations that cater to the dynamic homebuilder market.

Signature Kitchen Suite's first-of-its-kind 48-inch built-in French Door Refrigerator. (PRNewswire)

From luxury built-in and functional kitchen packages, to a wide assortment of premium laundry innovations, to advanced HVAC and energy solutions, LG technologies on display at IBS/KBIS 2023 address builder trends and desires for smarter, healthier and greener living options.

LG's presence at Design & Construction Week 2023 is being led by LG Builder , a special division of LG Electronics USA that is focused on bringing an array of connected home appliances and exclusive product offerings to design and building professionals. Offering an expanded nationwide network of technicians to support dealers and an industry-first customer care service with ThinQ™, LG Builder extends LG's trademark reliability, innovation and value to the builder, remodeler and designer communities. LG is displaying new ENERGY STAR® certified home appliances across three diverse appliance brand portfolios – LG, LG STUDIO and Signature Kitchen Suite:

Signature Kitchen Suite brand reflects LG's commitment to producing the industry's best built-in luxury appliances with leading-edge technology, enabling "Technicurean™" home chefs to prepare and preserve food in the best possible ways. New for 2023 is the first-of-its-kind 48-inch built-in French Door Refrigerator featuring a functional and innovative convertible drawer with five preset temperatures ranging from 41⁰F to -7⁰F to allow for precise food preservation. Signature Kitchen Suite is also expanding its luxury product line with a Wi-Fi connected 36-inch gas cooktop featuring five powerful brass burners and a porcelain coated cooking service, as well as a new one-hour complete cycle 24-inch PowerSteam® stainless steel dishwasher. Also new for the brand is ThinQ Care, a customer care service that alerts owners of potential problems to smart appliances before they occur and offers useful maintenance tips to keep Signature Kitchen Suite appliances performing their best.

LG STUDIO collection that offers a more refined and contemporary look comprises an array of innovative appliances with advanced technologies for the kitchen and laundry room. The LG STUDIO kitchen appliance lineup features built-in and freestanding options with exclusive features and premium finishes for those with a discerning eye for design. New product introductions for this year include MoodUP™ by LG STUDIO, which allow consumers to customize the refrigerator to suit their mood using colorful LED panels. With more than 190,000 color combinations for the upper and lower (refrigerator) door panels, consumers can instantly change and personalize the kitchen atmosphere via the LG ThinQ app. The new 21-cubic-foot refrigerator also brings music to the kitchen with an integrated Bluetooth® speaker. The fridge's LED panel colors can sync with the songs playing from streaming apps or the Music Collection playlist featured on the ThinQ app.

LG Home Appliances offer builders cutting-edge upgradeable appliances designed with a modern aesthetic, convenient features and time-saving technology, delivering the ultimate customer experience and value. Noteworthy 2023 kitchen appliances from LG include the LG Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ with WiFi, the QuadWash® Pro dishwasher, InstaView® Combination Double Wall Oven, and Electric Double Slide-in Range, all of which boast powerful, efficient and long-lasting performance. LG is also expanding its top-rated laundry lineup with two new WashTower™ models – the new WashTower Compact and WashTower with LCD that features Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption.

HVAC: Energy-efficient residential heating and cooling solutions from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA highlighted at the show include ducted and duct-free options – from the ENERGY STAR certified Art Cool™ Gallery picture frame and Art Cool Mirror indoor units to the superior heating performance of LGRED° technology and convenience of the ceiling mounted 4-way cassette. Key 2023 innovations for the high-performance builder market are led by the indoor Multi-position Vertical Air Handling Unit featuring LGRED° and the ENERGY STAR certified Multi F MAX with LGRED° heat pump system.

ENERGY STORAGE: With LG Electronics Energy Storage Systems (ESS), builders can offer home and business owners access to more reliable, cleaner energy (when coupled with PV and grid power). LG Electronics' new residential, all-in-one energy storage system, "Home 8," provides the capability to store energy in advance to offset peak electricity costs and provide emergency backup power. Home 8 enables homebuilders to offer time-of-use functionalities with 14.4 kWh of useable capacity and 15.8kWh name plate capacity to power homes day and night. Complementing the residential system, LG Electronics' plug-and-play commercial ESS solution works with existing infrastructure to offer efficiencies and support decarbonization efforts.

SMART HOME: As a leading innovator in the smart home category with expertise across home appliances, consumer electronics and more, LG enables builders and designers to easily create a smart home ecosystem for their clients. LG home appliances, HVAC systems, and energy storage systems are designed with connectivity, quality and energy efficiency in mind. With LG's AI-enabled platform, ThinQ, managing smart homes is easier than ever – from offering suggestions to improve homeowners' day-to-day life to providing maintenance tips to keep appliances in good condition. These Wi-Fi-enabled smart devices can be managed, monitored and controlled remotely as a complete turnkey solution with the LG ThinQ app.

INDUSTRY LEADING SERVICE: LG has a dedicated team to support builders and dealers with general service questions, service status checks, service call scheduling and warranty inquiries. Providing added trust to customers everywhere, the brand's world-class service is backed by an extensive industry-leading service network across the country. With dealer and consumer support, LG has branded, factory trained technicians nationwide offering two-hour appointment windows and same day service.

SHOW HOME PARTNER: Reflecting its commitment to homebuilders, LG was named Platinum Partner of The New American Home , official show home of the National Association of Home Builders. LG HVAC and LG Builder innovations are integrated throughout this one-of-a-kind showcase that spotlights industry best practices, innovative design concepts, state-of-the-art products and the latest construction techniques.

To learn more about the LG products for the professional market, visit lgbuilder.com .

