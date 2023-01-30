HONEYWELL BEGINS USING SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL TO TEST ITS WORLD-CLASS AIRCRAFT AUXILIARY POWER UNITS AND PROPULSION ENGINES

SAF blend to be used on APUs and engines at the Phoenix facility

PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) recently received its first delivery of sustainable aviation fuel at its Phoenix Engines campus. The fuel will support development and production testing of auxiliary power units (APUs) and propulsion engines at the site, along with testing of fielded units from Honeywell's repair and overhaul facility.

Honeywell Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

Developed by World Energy LLC in California using Honeywell's UOP Ecofining™ technology and distributed by World Fuel Services, the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is produced by converting readily available renewable materials such as hydrotreated esters and fatty acids (HEFA). SAF can be combined with conventional jet fuel to power aircraft in blends of up to 50% with petroleum-based jet fuel. Blended SAF requires no changes to engine or aircraft fuel systems or fuel infrastructure. Honeywell also has plans to test other SAF blends and to run engines and APUs on 100% SAF in the future.

"At Honeywell, we see SAF as a logical path to decarbonize the aviation industry and we consider our facilities as laboratories for sustainable innovation," said Dave Marinick, president of Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "Honeywell has a wide variety of ready-now solutions to help create a more sustainable future for the aviation sector, and we are proud to make this progress on our sustainability commitments in our propulsion and power systems portfolio. Running our engines and APUs on SAF is a further demonstration of our commitment to our customers to do our part to reduce our carbon footprint."

Honeywell's first APU took to the skies in 1950, and the company has built more than 100,000 since then. More than 36,000 APUs, including both fixed wing and rotary wing, are in service today across more than 150 regional, executive, commercial and military applications.

Honeywell engines have been at the forefront of aircraft propulsion since 1953. Honeywell's propulsion engines, like the HTF7000 with more than 1.7 million flight hours, focus on safety, performance and reliability, offering business jet operators enhanced performance and fuel efficiency at a lower cost of ownership.

Honeywell is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. About 60% of Honeywell's new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers. To learn more about Honeywell's products, services and technology that lead to more sustainable numbers, visit aerospace.honeywell.com.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media

Juliet Collins-Achong

+44 7787 282932

juliet.collins-achong@honeywell.com

SAF PHX Engines (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell