Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC purchases NoVent Refrigerant Services, INC, expanding its national refrigerant reclamation footprint

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC (RTI) announced the purchase of NoVent, INC., a locally owned and operated refrigerant company based in Tampa, FL. NoVent is an EPA-certified refrigerant service company providing reclamation, onsite recovery, cylinder exchanges, and refrigerant solutions in the Florida market. NoVent supplies refrigerants and offers recovery and reclaim services to customers across the country to meet the needs of the HVAC/R industry.

Refrigerant reclaim provides building owners, commercial HVAC/R contractors and industrial clients a safe and affordable solution to manage spent refrigerants in compliance with applicable regulations. Recovery and reclamation of refrigerants ensures an environmentally responsible and sustainable outcome for all stakeholders and reduces consumption of non-renewable resources needed to make virgin refrigerants.

Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC is a joint venture formed by Heritage Environmental Services and Fielding Environmental, offering a complete array of products and services, while consistently providing the industry's highest level of customer care.

"The NoVent acquisition further solidifies our presence in the Southeast, and the Florida market particularly, and is a great complimentary business to RTR Suppliers acquired earlier this year" said Rodney Pierce, President of Reclamation Technologies, USA. "Recycling and reuse of refrigerants is the sustainable thing to do for our customers and the environment."

"RTI is excited to join forces with Robert and Patrick Sheehan of NoVent, industry leaders who will bring their experience and wealth of knowledge to our team," said Katelyn Imrie, Executive Vice President of Fielding. "RTI's expansion is helping us achieve our vision of becoming the national choice for refrigerant management services".

"RTI was the right fit to acquire NoVent—together our customers will be assured the service excellence they've come to expect while providing bright futures for our dedicated employees. RTI's expanded resources and capabilities will benefit all parties" remarked Bob Sheehan of NoVent.

RTI is an EPA-certified refrigerant reclamation company serving customers in the Midwest, Texas, Florida and the Southeast. They provide on-site recovery services, reclamation, customized cylinder exchange programs, and industry-leading separation technology for mixed gases.

