Palantir Announces Live Stream of FoundryCon with Customer Announcements from DISH, Southern California Edison, and Others

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced its FoundryCon customer conference will be publicly live streamed on February 1. The exclusive conference brings together C-suite executives from across Palantir's current and prospective customers, with a particular focus on the US commercial market.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp will open the program, and COO Shyam Sankar will deliver a product vision for 2023 and beyond. Customer keynote presentations include:

Ambassador Deborah Birx , M.D.: Senior Fellow, George W. Bush Institute

DISH Wireless: Marc Rouanne, EVP, Chief Network Officer

Integrity Tool & Mold: Paul DiGiovanni , Founder and CEO

JD Power: Bernardo Rodriguez, Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Pacific Gas and Electric: John Birch , Senior Manager, Data Strategy & Programs and Devon Yates , Principal Data Scientist

Southern California Edison: Todd Inlander, CIO

Tampa General Hospital: Brian Hammond , CTO

Additional speakers throughout the afternoon will include executives from Kinder Morgan, Trafigura, RBC, Northern Oil & Gas, Komatsu, PwC, Akin Gump, and others.

Palantir will also announce the release of several new products in Foundry, including Foundry's Marketplace Developer Suite, Process Mining & Automation Suite, and Dynamic Scheduling Primitives.

FoundryCon will be accessible via live stream beginning at 9:30am PT on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. To view live, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4mhvJTc8ss.

