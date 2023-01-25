J.C. Flowers Adds Dan Meade as Managing Director and Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC ("J.C. Flowers" or "the Firm"), a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry, announced today that Dan Meade has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Business Development and Investor Relations.

Mr. Meade brings more than 16 years of experience in private markets business development and investor relations, most recently as a Managing Director at Castlelake. He previously held senior positions at Apollo Global Management and placement agent Eaton Partners. Mr. Meade holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

"We welcome Dan to J.C. Flowers and look forward to his contributions to our investor relations team," said Chris Flowers, CEO of J.C. Flowers. "Our fifth private equity fund, which closed last year, welcomed many new investors who share our interest in exceptional financial services opportunities worldwide. We are confident that Dan will help us as we continue to expand our growing LP base."

"Global economic conditions offer significant opportunities for the team's unmatched sector experience, and I am excited to be working for the premier private investment firm in financial services," said Mr. Meade.

J.C. Flowers V, L.P. ("JCF V") closed last summer with more than $1.1 billion in commitments. Investments from JCF V include Ariel Re, Inigo Insurance, iLendingDirect, Insigneo Financial Group, LMAX Group, Tricor Insurance, Solomon Wealth, and YES BANK.

About J.C. Flowers & Co.

J.C. Flowers is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has approximately $4 billion of assets under management. J.C. Flowers has offices in New York, London and Palm Beach with a 21-person investment staff who have a combined 300+ years of experience. Over its 25-year history, J.C. Flowers has invested more than $17 billion of capital in 65 portfolio companies in 18 countries across a range of industry subsectors including banking, insurance and reinsurance, securities firms, specialty finance, and services and asset management. For more information, please visit www.jcfco.com.

