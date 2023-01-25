The Catholic University of America's Conway School of Nursing Building Tops Out, Remains on Track for 2024 Opening

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Construction Group joined representatives from The Catholic University of America community, as well as the talented craft workers on site, to celebrate the topping out of Catholic University's new Conway School of Nursing building in Washington, D.C. The topping out ceremony marks the completion of structural steel operations.

Over the past four months, crews have erected more than 1,000 tons of steel to bring the facility to full height. (PRNewswire)

The new 102,000-square-foot building, which broke ground in April 2022, will double the space available for Catholic University's nationally-ranked nursing program. Designed by Ayers Saint Gross and Robert A. M. Stern Architects, the gothic-style building will feature multi-functional clinical learning and instructional support areas, including simulation labs for acute care and clinical examination training, flexible classrooms, a large auditorium, study areas, administrative offices, and a variety of common areas.

"On behalf of all students, faculty and staff of the Conway School of Nursing, it is wonderful to take this special moment to thank Bill and Joanne Conway for their generosity which has made this building possible. May the Lord bless them many times over for the thousands of nurses who will graduate and do good in the world thanks to the Conways' amazing gifts," said Dean Dr. Marie Nolan, Dean of the Conway School of Nursing. "Our thanks also to all the workers who have worked tirelessly to build this beautiful building. May St. Joseph watch over you as you continue this blessed work. Our thanks also to both the Clark Construction team and the Catholic University Facilities Team, especially Debra Nauta Rodriguez and Tom Striegel for overseeing the building of the new home of the Conway School of Nursing. We are most grateful."

"This milestone would not be possible without the strong partnership between Clark, Catholic University, and all the talented design and trade partners that have touched this project," said Ryan Knox, a project executive at Clark Construction overseeing the project's construction efforts. "Their trust and support has enabled us to make such amazing progress on an asset that will enhance the education and training of the healthcare heroes who play such a critical role in the health of our communities."

With structural steel complete on the facility, the team will shift its focus to installing the facility's stone-clad facade.

The project is slated for completion in Q4 2023.

About The Catholic University of America

The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and 31 research facilities and is home to 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

About Clark Construction

At Clark Construction, we build what matters. From the academic buildings where students find their passion and the hospitals where people are healed to the roads that connect us, we create the assets and infrastructure that make the United States a stronger, safer place.

As one of the largest building and civil construction firms in the country, we are passionate about delivering high-quality experiences and products to our clients. With offices strategically located across the country, we pride ourselves on being a local builder with national reach. To learn more, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

