Unity MSK Partners with Orthopaedic Associates of Riverside in Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity MSK, a management services company providing support to orthopedic and podiatric practices across the United States, recently partnered with Chicago-based Orthopaedic Associates of Riverside (OAR). With the addition of this partnership, Unity MSK now has seven Chicagoland locations that provide orthopedic and podiatric medical care to commercial, Medicare, and workers compensation patients.

"Unity MSK is excited to take this next step in growing our presence in the Chicagoland market with the partnership of Orthopaedic Associates of Riverside. The combination of the Riverside practice with our existing Midland Orthopedic Associates (MOA) practice represents a great foundation of excellent physicians upon which to build in Chicago. Similar to OAR and MOA, we continue to look for practices that are interested in partnering with a company that complements high-quality clinical care with superb operations and back-office management support," comments Ted Bucknam, Chief Executive Officer of Unity MSK.

"Orthopaedic Associates of Riverside is very excited to have Unity MSK function as our practice management partner. We are equally excited about joining forces with Midland Orthopedic Associates to form an orthopedic group that is highly complementary from both a clinical and geographical perspective," says Dr. Scott Seymour, physician for OAR, "the quality of this group is at the highest level, with both practices being known for providing exceptional care and an unmatched customer experience. We look forward to working with Unity MSK and Midland Orthopedic Associates to create future growth opportunities in the Chicagoland and surrounding areas."

Unity MSK's seven Chicagoland locations consist of 10 physicians, five physician assistants, and a team of 60 support staff, all of whom are dedicated to delivering the highest-quality medical care throughout the Chicago region. Four of the seven locations also provide physical therapy treatments in addition to orthopedic and podiatric medical care.

Unity MSK is pleased by its growth into the southside and southwestern Chicagoland areas. Orthopaedic Associates of Riverside's practice further expands patient access to high-quality care across the Chicago region and aligns with Unity MSK's mission to bring excellent orthopedic and podiatric physicians together.

About Orthopaedic Associates of Riverside

Orthopaedic Associates of Riverside is committed to providing the highest quality of orthopedic care possible. Along with the treatment of immediate or chronic problems, Orthopaedic Associates of Riverside strives to integrate the doctrine of prevention in all its treatment plans as a way to alleviate potential future difficulties. For more information, visit www.orthoriverside.com.

About Unity MSK

Unity MSK is a national platform providing support services to practices offering the full continuum of musculoskeletal care. Unity MSK's scalable, best-in-class support promotes robust practice growth while allowing physicians to focus on providing the highest-quality clinical treatment for patients. Unity MSK is led by a team of executives and administrative support specialists with extensive clinical support experience. For more information, visit www.unitymsk.com. For further inquiries, please call Unity MSK at 800-990-1301. If interested in discussing physician partnership opportunities, please contact Ryan Pahler at rpahler@unitymsk.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Pahler

Unity MSK

rpahler@unitymsk.com

View original content:

SOURCE Unity MSK