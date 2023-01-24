MOON VALLEY NURSERIES COMMEMORATES EXPANSION INTO NEW SCOTTSDALE CORPORATE OFFICE WITH SUPPORT OF KEY ARIZONA DIGNITARIES

For High-Res Images/B-Roll, Click HERE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Valley Nurseries, the Southwest's premier plant and tree nursery, commemorated its expansion into a new corporate office in Scottsdale today with a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony that featured appearances from key Arizona dignitaries, property tours and interviews with Moon Valley Nurseries' executive leadership team.

Left to Right: Bill Serva, MVN, CTO; Cheryl Koury, Executive Director, AZ Nursery Association; Matt Gress, AZ State Representative; Scottsdale Councilmember, Betty Janik; Sal Bracale, MVN,VP Operations; Brian Flood, CEO, MVN; David Ortega, Scottsdale Mayor; Tom Durham, Scottsdale Vice Mayor; Tom Ducey, Director of Operations & Membership AZ chamber of commerce and industry; Tammy Caputi, Scottsdale Councilmember; Deborah Keeley, CFO, MVN (PRNewswire)

The enhanced office space includes both independent offices and cubicles for over 70 onsite employees in addition to multiple meeting rooms and open seating areas for department collaborations. The new office also features a dedicated area for the Moon Valley University — a training room that is fully equipped with drop-down screens, glass whiteboards and desks for employees as they learn and stay updated on industry information.

During the event, CEO Brian Flood gave opening remarks and discussed the significance of the new office and its impact on both the Arizona market and the nursery industry.

"The recent move into a new corporate office came in light of our exponential growth over the past few years," Flood said. "We've remained a leading player in the Southwest nursery industry for decades, and a large part of that is due to the training and information our employees receive every day. The new office space allowed us to enhance our Moon Valley University training program, a key reason why we stay ahead of industry trends."

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega also spoke at the event, congratulating the Moon Valley Nursery team on its new expansion and further explaining its significance for Scottsdale. Arizona State Representative Matt Gress also spoke about Arizona's growing economy and place as a national leader in attracting and retaining skilled workers. Also present were Scottsdale Councilmember Betty Janik, Phoenix Councilmember Deborah Stark, Maricopa County Supervisor Tom Galvin, Arizona State Representative Matt Gress, Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry Director of Operations and Membership Tom Ducey, and Executive Director of the Arizona Nursery Association Cheryl Koury.

The new 25,219-square-foot corporate office is located at 14000 N. Pima Road and was renovated by Phoenix-based Edge Construction and Tempe-based Evolution Design to specially meet Moon Valley Nurseries' collaborative needs.

For more information about Moon Valley Nurseries, please visit moonvalleynurseries.com.

ABOUT MOON VALLEY NURSERIES

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1995, Moon Valley Nurseries is the largest box tree grower in the United States, now operating 19 farms and over 40 retail locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas, with more than 2,100 acres of nursery property. While leading the industry in professional landscape design, expert planting services, and cutting-edge nutrients and fertilizers, Moon Valley Nurseries is home to the world's best trees and plants. For more information, visit www.moonvalleynurseries.com.

