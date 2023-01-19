PreciseDx Announces Publication in Breast Cancer Research; Validates Its AI-Enabled Platform that Predicts Early-Stage Breast Cancer Recurrence Better than Current Industry Standard

Study analyzes more than 2,000 patient samples, confirming the technology delivers more accurate, objective, diagnostic data than traditional testing

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx , a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis, today announced its recent publication in Breast Cancer Research , demonstrating the ability of its digital AI platform to enrich breast cancer grading and improve risk categorization. The paper, entitled 'Development and Validation of an AI-Enabled Digital Breast Cancer Assay to Predict Early-Stage Breast Cancer Recurrence Within 6 Years,' illustrates an industry-changing advancement in cancer diagnosis and outcome predictions.

Despite advances in breast cancer screening and diagnosis, there continues to be an opportunity to significantly improve accuracy in histologic characterization, grading and prognosis. Once breast cancer is detected, pathologists and oncologists are tasked to set a course for an effective treatment plan which is currently limited by the subjectivity of a visual interpretation of the invasive disease.

PreciseDx's Platform, which leverages its Morphology Feature Array™, has proven the ability to enhance pathology interpretation with objective, quantifiable, and highly accurate data. This provides more robust information regarding patient disease status, representing the next generation of pathology analysis.

"There still remains an inherent subjectiveness in the cancer classification, grading and prognosis," said PreciseDx CEO, Wayne Brinster. "Our platform was designed to set a new standard of information and accuracy without interrupting workflows. I am proud to lead an organization that is truly transforming the way cancer is staged and graded worldwide."

The population-based longitudinal clinical development and validation study examined more than 2,000 patients from Mount Sinai Hospital with infiltrating ductal carcinoma of the breast. Following patients retrospectively for a median of six years, the study determined the PreciseDx Platform improved risk stratification and prediction of disease recurrence over standard histologic grade and clinical features and, furthermore, demonstrated the ability to supplement molecular genomic tests.

"The recent publication in Breast Cancer Research on the clinical validation of our AI-enabled digital assay to predict early-stage breast cancer recurrence represents a key milestone in advancing our automated AI-driven platform to phenotype and grade invasive breast cancer with just an Hematoxylin and Eosin (H&E) image and readily available clinical data," said Michael Donovan, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at PreciseDx. "Additional extended validation studies are underway to enrich our current results and ultimately broaden access to this platform throughout the breast cancer community."

About PreciseDx

PreciseDx is a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis. PreciseDx's Morphology Feature Array™ provides clinical teams with unmatched information and accurate, actionable intelligence for disease state characterization, supporting personalized patient management. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit https://precisedx.ai/

