Lone Star Regional Legal Writing Conference Seeks Presentation Proposals

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center and Texas Tech University School of Law are accepting presentation proposals for the Lone Star Regional Legal Writing Conference. Deadline to submit proposals using this form is Friday, Feb. 10.

"Good writing skills mean better analysis, and better analysis translates into higher exam scores, improved bar passage, winning advocates, and successful practitioners. With this in mind, we are restarting Lone Star to provide a forum where those of us engaged in the profession of teaching law can become better at teaching these most critical skills," said UH Law Center conference organizer and Clinical Associate Professor of Law Katherine Brem.

The two co-host schools will hold the in-person conference this spring to provide a forum for legal educators to become better at teaching critical writing and analytical skills. The free one-and-a-half-day conference is open to any anyone who teaches law, full-time or part-time, and anyone interested in teaching law.

"Restarting Lone Star has been a passion project for everyone involved. We are excited to welcome so many great minds and to learn from your wealth of knowledge and experience," said Brandon Beck, Assistant Professor at Texas Tech University School of Law.

Lone Star invites presentation proposals in the areas of legal writing, legal research, advocacy, and pedagogy. Topics might include techniques to improve legal writing instruction in the 1L legal writing course, but also collaborative efforts among faculty members in areas such as these:

Improving student exam-writing skills

Enhancing client deliverables in clinics

Sharpening appellate briefing among competition teams

Ensuring student success on the bar exam

Presentation slots will be in increments of 25 or 50 minutes. Individual presenters, co-presenters, and panels are welcome.

The conference will take place April 14-15 at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.

