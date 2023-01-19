Empirical evidence indicates nature-based therapy is highly effective for children and adolescents

98.9% of participants reported continued improved mental health 12 months post graduation

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trails Carolina, a licensed and accredited nature-based therapy (NBT) program located at 500 Winding Gap Road, Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, today released the current outcomes of an ongoing independent research initiative launched in 2014 to assess the effectiveness of its program. Among the findings, 98.9 percent of girls and boys, ages 10-17, reported continued improved mental health 12 months after completing Trails Carolina, a nature-based therapy program, according to Executive Director Jeremy Whitworth. Top-line outcomes and assessment tools can be downloaded here.

The ongoing research initiative was independently developed and is currently administered and overseen by the Center for Research, Assessment, and Treatment Efficacy (CReATE) and the University of Arkansas. The study tracks teens' and families' progress in treatment, including symptom improvement and overall well-being, beginning at admission to the program, upon completion of the program, and 3 months and 12- months after graduation.

According to CReATE's Research Director Sarah "Salli" Lewis, Ph.D., the survey reveals that one full year after graduating from Trails Carolina, students and parents continued to report significant changes in youth behaviors and symptoms, including those related to mental health, substance use and ADHD. A more comprehensive report of clinical outcomes is scheduled for release later this year.

The study's outcomes mirror other nature-based therapy research results, according to Whitworth, and are used, along with Trails Carolina's transitional model, to help legitimize the work done in NBT, provide evidence-based results for methods and identify areas for improvement.

The program's five touchpoints, cited by parents as a top reason for selecting Trails Carolina, are one example of improvements made based on CReATE's research and participant feedback, Whitworth explained. A parent alum whose child completed the program in 2022 describes these touchpoints as "unique" to Trails Carolina. "The program is unique in that it includes individual therapy, family therapy, family support sessions, transitions and more," they said.

Trails Carolina pairs psychological counseling with a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, backpacking, camping, rock climbing and equine-assisted emotional work. To support a successful transition home, students practice, refine and gain confidence in their newly acquired skills through real-life exercises, while family members work with a licensed therapist to develop skills that improve communication and support.

Trails Carolina is licensed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and accredited by The Association for Experiential Education, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and COGNIA for academic excellence. Visit https://trailscarolina.com or 828-475-0218 for more information.

