Burns & Levinson Attorney Kelly Kirby Ballentine Selected for Women's Bar Association's 2023 Women's Leadership Initiative

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Kelly Kirby Ballentine has been selected for the Women's Bar Association of Massachusetts (WBA) 2023 Women's Leadership Initiative, which brings together senior women attorneys and up-and-coming stars of the legal profession for leadership development and mentoring.

"Kelly is an impressive young lawyer and we are very excited that she was chosen for this prestigious WBA leadership program. She has many mentors here at our firm, but this initiative will provide her with even more opportunities to expand her training and connections with other accomplished women lawyers," said Paul Mastrocola, Co-Managing Partner of Burns & Levinson.

Ballentine is an associate in the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group, where she focuses her practice on business litigation, employment-related litigation and insurance coverage disputes. She has broad experience in a wide range of industries including automotive, consumer products, education, real estate, and finance.

She has been named a Massachusetts Rising Star five times, and a Connecticut Rising Star prior to that. Ballentine received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 2013 and her B.S., magna cum laude, from Boston University in 2010, while attending the School of Management Honors Program.

