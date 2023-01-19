ATLAS TO OFFER 'EPICUREAN EXPEDITIONS' IN EUROPE TO COMPLEMENT ITS POPULAR POLAR EXPEDITIONS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages has revamped its product offerings to now feature year-round expeditions aboard its 198-guest, luxury yachts. In addition to visiting remote, polar destinations such as Antarctica and the Arctic, the line will offer new Epicurean Expeditions to iconic, marquee ports in Europe, beginning in April 2023.

All Epicurean Expeditions by Atlas include a complimentary Cultural Immersion. Guests will enjoy enriching explorations of food or wine, such as a visit and tasting at a local vineyard. (PRNewswire)

"Discerning explorers can now truly immerse themselves in the culinary culture of European ports..."

"We specialize in expeditions that provide insights, indulge the senses, and inspire discussion among like-minded travelers," said James Rodriguez, the line's president and CEO. "With the addition of our new Epicurean Expeditions, discerning explorers can now truly immerse themselves in the culinary culture of European ports, while cruising aboard a luxury yacht."

Onboard enrichment during Epicurean Expeditions will feature a Visiting Vintner, who may conduct a lecture and tasting to explain the subtleties of regional wines, from an aged Nebbiolo to a Beaujolais nouveau. A Gastronomic Guest – aboard every expedition – might be a renowned chef with a long history of cooking at Michelin-starred venues or a local culinary rock star skilled in the preparation of authentic, regional delicacies.

In addition to demonstrations or interactive cooking classes, the Gastronomic Guest will participate, along with the ship's executive or sous chef, in the Yachtsman Cookoff – the Atlas version of a culinary "ironman" competition. They will also accompany all culinary-focused Cultural Immersion shore excursions, which are complimentary on every Epicurean Expedition. Depending on the itinerary, guests might sample tapas in Barcelona; explore a farmer's market in Corsica; or shop for chocolates and wine in Cinque Terre… to enjoy back on board.

Epicurean Expeditions also include the Atlas Heritage Dining Experience and Josper Grill Dining Experience for no additional charge at the yacht's two open-air specialty dining venues.

Alma means "soul" in Portuguese. Alma Alfresco is the outdoor area aft of the main restaurant. The Atlas Heritage Dining Experience showcases the culinary soul of Portugal with recipes passed down for generations and prepared using artisanal techniques. Selections may include Bacalhau a Bras – shredded, salted cod with potatoes, olives, onions, and eggs, from Lisbon; and Torta de Azeitão – a delectable egg custard rolled in pastry, from Setúbal.

After serving a casual lunch poolside, 7-AFT Grill transforms into a chophouse by night. Here the finest cuts of steak and fresh seafood are seared to perfection on a legendary Josper grill. Founded in Spain in 1969, Josper has become the world leader in charcoal gastronomy. Featured steaks at the Josper Grill Dining Experience may include Black Angus filet mignon, New York strip or a 35-ounce tomahawk – also known as cowboy ribeye. Non-beef selections often include lamb, shrimp, lobster, and vegetarian dishes.

Whether cruising aboard World Navigator or the new World Traveller, Atlas' stylish and intimate expedition yachts offer every five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth shore excursions and customized private tours, for a truly personalized voyage.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.44.ATLAS or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. You can also follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages or www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Guests enjoy open bars aboard ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees and smoothies; L'OCCITANE bath amenities; free Wi-Fi; in-room coffee bar; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launched in November 2022, both feature 100 luxurious staterooms and suites, including accommodations for solo guests. Sister ship World Seeker is scheduled to join the fleet in November 2024.

