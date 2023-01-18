Silver Valley Metals Appoints Director of Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Dobbs, Corporate Development Director. Mr. Dobbs brings more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership and board positions including Mines Management, Inc. (acquired by Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL), Avista Labs Corp. (NYSE: AVA), Idaho North Mines, and investment firms Piper Jaffray Co. and National Securities Corp. Mr. Dobbs is a graduate of Hillsdale College with a bachelor's degree in Economics, and he has been a speaker at numerous investment conferences throughout North America and Europe discussing the topics of gold, silver, investing and economics.

"We welcome Doug at this very important juncture in Silver Valley's development where the Company is now transitioning from the acquisition of its flagship Ranger-Page project 13 months ago, followed by a now completed comprehensive exploration campaign from 2022 which is starting to deliver excellent results that will be announced over the upcoming weeks. Exploration activities conducted in 2022 included ground geophysics, geochemical sampling, other field work, structural analysis, and 3D modeling, which is providing valuable data to establish quality drill targets.

An inaugural drilling program in 2023 is planned to build upon the historic high-grade resources, existing mineralization that remains open at four shallow historic mines and importantly, new high priority targets outside the areas of historical production," says CEO, Brandon Rook.

Douglas Dobbs will provide business advisory, corporate development, and investor relations services to the Company through his company Doug Dobbs Consulting LLC ("Dobbs Consulting") pursuant to a consulting agreement which is to take effect immediately and which has an initial twelve-month term subject to the right of either party to terminate on 30 days' notice and subject to renewal by mutual consent after the initial term (the "Consulting Agreement"). Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement Dobbs Consulting will be paid US$5,000 per month plus certain approved expenses from the Company's working capital and be issued 200,000 five-year stock options (which will vest as to 25% each three months going forward) at an exercise price of $0.15.

Financing:

The Company has closed its previously announced $0.075 Unit Private Placement Financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $967,283.55. The Company has issued 12,897,114 Units, each Unit consisting of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.15 for 2 years.

The Financing was effected with 3 insiders, for a total of 576,667 Units or $43,250, each insider subscription being a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under MI 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirement of MI-61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company paid cash finder's fees totaling $62,261 and issued 830,147 broker warrants exercisable at $0.15 for 2 years. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a 4-month hold.

The Company also announces that it has issued 1,900,000 stock options to various Officers, Directors, and Consultants, with an exercise price of $0.15, expiring January 13, 2028.

About: MexiCan lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) project:

Silver Valley owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium bearing salar complex comprising 4,059 hectares on three mineral concessions (the "Mexican Projects") located on the Central Mexican Plateau in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource contains 12.3Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and remains open in all directions for expansion.

About: Ranger-Page project:

The Ranger-Page Project ("The Project") is in the Silver Valley, northern Idaho, USA, 60 kilometres east of Coeur d'Alene and 1 kilometre from the I-90 freeway. In 2020 Idaho was ranked the first in the world in policy perception and 9th best mining jurisdiction (Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey). The Project borders the famous Bunker Hill Mine to the east and for the first time consolidates the western extent of the prolific Silver Valley mining corridor by one operator in the past 100+ years.

The Project comprise 6 historical mines on patented claims, without royalties. The largest of these, the Page Mine, was a top ten producer in the Silver Valley yielding over 1.1 billion pounds of zinc and lead and 14.6 million ounces of silver. The Page Mine has high grade silver-zinc-lead historic reserves and remains open at depth and along strike beyond what has been identified to date.

Historical mining on the properties shared underground infrastructure which connected the larger Page mine with five shallow historic mines within the larger Project area. The Company has underground mining data and surface geological data that supports high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization present within the shallow, undeveloped mines. These mines remain open at depth, and laterally along strike.

Exploration potential beyond the historical mines is considered significant as modern systematic exploration is being applied to the project for the first time.

About: Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. We are focused on the advancement of strategic and precious mineral properties including Lithium-Potash in Mexico and Silver-Lead-Zinc in northern Idaho, USA.

