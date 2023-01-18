Share: Lowering the Barriers in the DAO Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand new DAO onboarding platform, Share, recently announced its launch, creating more opportunities for users planning to join the Web3 world. The DAO marketplace, conceptualized by tech-wizard, Moshe Lieberman, was built to lower barriers for users looking to make their first contribution to online communities.

DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations) are democratized, blockchain-based communities which encourage cooperation and transparency through open-source code. Other DAO platforms focus primarily on factors, such as onboarding or simple tasks (also known as "bounties") – for example, creating engagement for the DAO, through social media follows/likes.

Share's unique approach as a contributor-oriented platform has a simplified entry process, thus helping people find these communities and earn money immediately.

An expert in technology and startups, CEO and founder of Share, Moshe Lieberman, started the platform with the goal to diversify the online marketspace: "Share is a great tool for those looking to get started in Web3. Many initiates into this world become frustrated by bounties which are priced out of their experience or too large to fit into their current workload," commented Lieberman.

"We facilitate DAOs to reach out with work opportunities for their members, ensuring remuneration for each task - payment for work done, however small, is a really important part of our vision. By lowering requirements and setting tasks at specific levels, we help to make workloads more manageable for new contributors. We help DAOs motivate their members to commit to long-term, sustainable participation."

Designed to be accessible to anyone around the world, and perfect for those who seek privacy and anonymity, the Share marketplace includes an easy-to-use platform for managing a work portfolio across multiple DAOs.

"At Share we have a philosophy of equity, accessibility and possibility." continued Lieberman, "The platform supports contributors with everything they need to build their reputation and experience, and grow their on-chain CV."

Share currently works with some of the biggest names in DAO, such as Shapeshift, GCR (Global Coin Research), Evmos and Giveth.

For more information visit: https://joinshare.xyz/

ABOUT SHARE

Founded in 2022 by Moshe Lieberman, Share is a DAO marketplace with a specialization in contributor success. The platform connects users with work opportunities within the DAO community enabling contributors to perform tasks, earn tokens and govern their own work.

Contact:

Name: Liat Blumner

Email: liat@percepto-digital.com

View original content:

SOURCE Share