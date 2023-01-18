REI Systems Hires GSA Veteran Dominic Sale as Vice President of Government Affairs

STERLING, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is pleased to welcome Dominic Sale as the new Vice President of Government Affairs. In Dominic's role at REI Systems, he will play a lead role in the vision, strategy, and processes to expand REI's Federal business. Dominic has spent nearly his entire 29-year career working to improve transparency, collaboration, security, and program effectiveness across numerous federal agencies. Dominic brings 14 years of Federal government experience between the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and GSA, where he headed up multiple high-profile transformations.

At OMB, Dominic served as acting Deputy Federal CIO and led the creation of the IT Dashboard, USASpending, Recovery.gov, and he directed several government-wide initiatives such as the Grants Management Line of Business, eRulemaking, and Benefits.gov.

During his tenure at GSA, he was a senior executive leading various government-wide technology-focused programs. His portfolio included programs such as FedRAMP, Login.gov, USA.gov, HSPD-12, Section 508, Data Center Optimization, and many others. He also led a significant restructuring of the Technology Transformation Services, where he served as one of the two top career officials in both operational and delivery roles.

"Dominic's big-picture mindset, can-do attitude, and experience tackling the government's most formidable challenges made him the perfect fit for REI Systems. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard as we work together to deliver mission impact across the Federal government," said REI's Chief Growth Officer, Wagish Bhartiya.

