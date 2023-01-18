RC Mowers showcases its growth with a slate of new hires

The robotic mower manufacturer continues to add engineers, developers, HR and production staff as it ramps up production of its unmanned and autonomous mowers

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of remote-operated and autonomous robotic mowers, announced today that it has hired several new employees to its development and production teams as it continues its push into innovative product lines.

"These positions are a result of the adventurous year we had in 2022 and plan to have again in 2023," said Michael Brandt, chief executive officer for RC Mowers. "Not only did we introduce our new Autonomous Mowing Robot™ last fall but we will soon be moving into a new $4.8 million facility. These hires not only showcase our growth but also demonstrate our commitment to innovation."

New employees include:

Matt Burton , senior electrical engineer. Burton is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Madison with a bachelor's and a master's degree in electrical engineering. He is working on hardware design and software development for the Autonomous Mowing Robot (AMR).

Adela Kadiasi, software developer/project manager. Kadiasi has two master's degrees in computer engineering from Albania and a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay . She is the project manager for the technology team and is leading the software development sprints and various technical documentation projects.

Megan Rakow , software developer. Rakow is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Whitewater with a bachelor's degree in arts and communication with an emphasis on media arts and game development. She is working on graphic design and developing skills to provide back-end writing for RC Mowers.

Becca Hovell , human resources manager. Hovell is a graduate from Rasmussen College with a bachelor's degree in HR management and organizational development. She's spent more than seven years in HR and is the president-elect of the Fox Valley Society for Human Resource Management.

RC Mowers has also hired several new employees for their factory, including Grant Reiser, production technician; Erin Stuewer, incoming and receiving inspector; Andrew Frailing, part-time factory worker; Bradley Anthony, production technician and Joshua Scoon, assembly technician.

"Our revenue has doubled every year since our inception, and we are continuing to grow at a rapid pace," Brandt said. "It's clear that we are in the middle of a development and production phase that won't be slowing any time soon. These new employees will help us continue our progress and expansion."

For more information about RC Mowers or career opportunities, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com/.

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely-held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and more. All of our robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. We are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

