Natus Medical Incorporated Announces Closing of Acquisition of Micromed Holding SAS

Newly merged organization brings together innovative neurodiagnostic and neuromonitoring solutions and experienced teams to offer a broader portfolio of products, services and support to customers worldwide.

MIDDLETON, Wis., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natus Medical Incorporated (the "Company" or "Natus"), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the screening, diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Micromed Holding SAS ("Micromed"), a global provider of neurophysiology solutions. Micromed products will be added to the Natus Neuro portfolio and developed alongside Natus technologies.

"We are thrilled to complete this deal and move forward combining the Natus and Micromed teams and product portfolios," said Austin Noll, Natus President and leader of Natus Neuro. "Together we will be able to provide our neuroscience customers a more comprehensive product offering and unrivaled global service and support through the increased breadth and depth of our combined resources."

The Natus legacy of over 85 years of neurodiagnostic leadership will grow through the addition of the complete line of Micromed solutions to comprise an even stronger portfolio of products across electroencephalography (EEG), polysomnography (PSG), electromyography (EMG), and intensive care unit (ICU) monitoring. Together the products and organizational experience will bring incremental value to customers around the world, while also providing a strong platform for new product development.

"The Micromed team is excited to bring our passion, our experience, our products and our European leadership to Natus," said Cristiano Rizzo, General Manager of Micromed. "As we expand through the extensive Natus structure, we will continue to cultivate the customer and key opinion leader relationships that we have established at Micromed over the years."

This acquisition is the first by Natus since its de-listing from the NASDAQ in July, 2022 and reflects a commitment to invest in growth. "The acquisition of Micromed is the first transaction in our acquisition roadmap to build leading companies in both Neuro and Sensory under the Natus umbrella," said Thomas J. Sullivan, Natus Chief Executive Officer. "This is a significant milestone for Natus, our customers and their patients."

About Natus - www.natus.com -Natus delivers innovative and trusted solutions to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain, neural pathways, and eight sensory nervous systems to advance the standard of care and improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The Company offers hardware, advanced software and algorithms, and consumables that provide stimulus, acquire and monitor physiological signals, and capture the body's response. With sales in over 100 countries, Natus is a leader in neurodiagnostics, pediatric retinal imaging, and infant hearing screening, as well as a leading company in hearing assessment, hearing instrument fitting, balance, and intracranial pressure monitoring. The Natus product portfolio represents a heritage of innovation and leadership. Natus brands have been setting the standard for patient care for over 85 years. Our products are trusted by medical professionals in university medical centers, hospitals, private practices, clinics and research laboratories around the world. Natus supports our customers' evolving needs with clinical expertise, continuing education, and outstanding technical service.

About Micromed – Founded in 1982, Micromed is a medical device company delivering solutions in Neurophysiology to over 78 countries worldwide. Partnering with hospitals, sleep labs and research centers on a global scale, Micromed manufactures and markets high quality, cost effective and clinically relevant neurodiagnostic hardware and software to neurologists, clinicians and researchers for use on adult and pediatric patients. The Micromed product portfolio ranges from Routine, Ambulatory and Video EEG to electrocorticography (ECoG), stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG), PSG, evoked potentials (EP), EMG and ICU multimodal monitoring solutions for clinical and research.

