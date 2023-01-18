InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Foods Outdoors (FED-2443)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I do a lot of entertaining and wanted a way to protect food from bugs and the elements," said an inventor, from Stanwood, Wash., "so I invented PICNIC TRAYS. My design would be welcomed by individuals who enjoy barbecuing, picnicking, parties, and other outdoor activities."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect foods from insects while eating outdoors. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional methods of covering foods. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it can be used in the backyard, at a picnic, while camping, etc. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

