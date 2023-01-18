InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Snow & Sand Removal Device (OSK-373)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easier way to clean the snow and sand from your shoes after being outside or at the beach, so I invented this," said an inventor from Troy, N.Y. "My invention prevents the occurrence of soiled car floor mats and carpeting."

This compact and light-weight patent-pending accessory provides an easy and effective way to remove the snow from the user's shoes. In doing so, it will enhance comfort, provide peace of mind, extend the life of the user's car floor mats as well as their own shoes, improve safety and save time and effort. This novel and convenient device, if manufactured, could also be produced in various colors and styles.

The original design was submitted to the Montreal sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

