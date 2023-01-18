Freedom Mortgage Honored with Real Leaders Impact Award

The company ranks in the top 25 out of 300 top businesses recognized for incorporating social and environmental impact alongside profits

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies and a top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender in the U.S., has been honored with the Real Leaders Impact Award, which recognizes companies around the world–of all sizes, and from a variety of industries–for being as aware of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line.

"This is our fifth annual ranking, and the number of award winners has tripled. It's encouraging to see how this movement is going mainstream with businesses all over the world," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and past company winners to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."

Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO, said, "It's an honor that our philanthropic programs are recognized and deemed important by Real Leaders among other companies with similar values. Freedom Mortgage will continue to give back to the communities where we live and work with a focus on programs that support our veterans and those currently serving in the military."

The 2023 list of 300 Top Impact Companies award winners features a mix of respected impact brands with companies such as: Advantage Capital, CVS, FuelCell Energy and Outsource Access as well as Patagonia, Tesla, Danone, and Allbirds. Click here to review list of impact award ranking.

Freedom Mortgage holds four annual philanthropic campaigns through its employee engagement and philanthropic arm, Team Freedom Cares:

Project Gratitude - A service appreciation campaign that has collected over 7,500 handwritten and video messages of thanks for active-duty service members (sent through USO Centers across the globe). Feeding America® Food Drive - A canned good collection and online fundraiser to help fight food insecurity in our communities. To date, over 132,000 cans of food and $1,482,521 (or over 14 million meals) have been donated to the Feeding America network of food banks. Rucksacks to Backpacks - A collection drive and online fundraiser that has helped provide nearly 26,000 new backpacks and over 68,000 school supplies to children of military families through the USO. Holiday Toy Drive – A toy collection for underserved youth to brighten the spirits of families during the holiday season. To date, nearly 63,000 toys have been donated to various charities such as Children's Hospital of Philadelphia , Salvation Army, and Toys for Tots.

Real Leaders will host a virtual ceremony on February 16, 2023, to honor the winners, which will feature several high profile keynote speakers.

One of the nation's largest independent mortgage companies, Freedom Mortgage is committed to fostering homeownership and financial betterment across the country. For more information on Freedom Mortgage, please visit FreedomMortgage.com. For more information on Freedom Mortgage's philanthropic programs, please visit www.teamfreedomcares.org

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders/servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, Jan-June 2022), and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. In 2022, Freedom Mortgage was honored once again as a Top Workplaces USA and made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for the eighth time as one of the fastest-growing companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

