Embraer Appoints Daniel J. Hickey as Vice President of Government Relations, North America

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer today announced that Daniel J. Hickey has joined the company as the new Vice President of Government Relations for North America, effective immediately. Hickey will report to José Serrador, as Global Vice President of Institutional Relations of Embraer.

In this position, Hickey will oversee long and medium-term objectives, directions, strategies, and guidance related to Embraer's government and external affairs office located in Washington, D.C. With more than two decades of professional experience, Hickey will continue to build relationships with members on Capitol Hill and related government agencies, in line with Embraer's company value system.

"Throughout my career, it has been a pleasure to work in the transportation industry with much of my experience focused specifically on aerospace & defense markets," said Hickey. "I am pleased to join Embraer and bring my previous knowledge to a renowned company, which is uniquely positioned for continued growth over the next several years."

"Hickey's experience and knowledge of the aviation industry will be instrumental in supporting Embraer's business strategy and expanding its presence in the North American market," said José Serrador, Global Vice President of Institutional Relations of Embraer.

Most recently, Hickey served as the Director of Government Affairs at the 3M Company. He joined 3M with the acquisition of Federal Signal Technologies, where he held the position of Director of Government Relations. Previously, Hickey worked at the Department of Transportation, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration. Other experience in the aviation industry includes his role as Director of Government Affairs at US Airways and Director of Federal Affairs at the Air Transport Association of America. He also served as a Legislative Assistant in the United States Senate and as a Professional Staff Member for the Committee of Transportation & Infrastructure in the United States House of Representatives.

