Creatd Announces Launch of Trader Activist Community, CEOBLOC

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first technology company, today announced it has made CEOBLOC live. The online activist community is united in its commitment to combat naked short-selling and other abusive trading practices pervading the capital markets ecosystem.

Creatd Launches CEOBLOC (PRNewswire)

Today, Creatd has introduced the CEOBLOC Founding Members program. CEOBLOC's founding members will be instrumental in supporting its mission of bringing national attention to the fight against naked shorting and abusive trading practices.

Founding Members will receive a series of benefits including:

Access to exclusive content, authored by capital markets and regulatory thought leaders

Exclusive use of members-only chat to connect directly with industry leaders and fellow CEOBLOC members

Participation in members-only conference calls and educational livestreams

Invitation to the 2023 CEOBLOC Conference (Details TBA)

Free CEOBLOC t-shirt

And more

Commented Creatd founder, CEO, and Chairman Jeremy Frommer, "We created CEOBLOC to be a force against the deep-rooted vulnerabilities and abusive practices that are pervasive in today's capital markets environment. In partnership with our members, our organization will act as a united front to combat those obstacles. For far too long, public companies, and smaller-cap companies in particular, have been put at undue risk–including facing regulatory and transparency issues that pose outsized obstacles for everyday traders, everyday CEOs, everyday retail investors."

For more information, visit: https://ceobloc.com/ .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

CEOBLOC: https://ceobloc.com/

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.