BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and education, has announced the publications of its ICS Cybersecurity Field Manual Vol. 2, a comprehensive manual designed to provide cyber professionals with the most up-to-date information needed to protect Industrial Control Systems (ICS). This comprehensive field manual provides a wealth of information on the security of industrial and critical infrastructure environments, as well as detailed information on best practice security configurations, incident response procedures, and tools to help security professionals better protect and defend their ICS networks.

SANS Institute Debuts 2nd Edition of ICS Cybersecurity Field Manual with A Webcast Featuring Author Dean Parsons

The first volume, released in 2021, offered a comprehensive overview of ICS security, but the second volume expands on the information and provides more detailed, actionable guidance in the areas of active ICS defense, control system visibility, asset identification, and network threat detection.

"The ICS Cybersecurity Field Manual Vol. 2 is a valuable resource for anyone who works in engineering and cyber security in any Industrial Control Systems (ICS) sector," said ICS expert, field manual author, and Certified SANS Instructor, Dean Parsons. "This manual is an essential tool for ICS security professionals and will help them stay ahead of the ever-evolving cyber security threats to our critical infrastructure."

SANS is hosting a webcast featuring Parsons to discuss the new edition of the manual on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM EST. Attendees will learn about the latest manual edition and gain insights on how to best protect ICS systems.

To join the webcast, please register here: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/discover-new-ics-cybersecurity-field-manual-vol2/

Download the new ICS Cybersecurity Field Manual Vol. 2 as well as ICS Cybersecurity Field Manual Vol. 1 here: https://www.sans.org/mlp/ics-resources/

