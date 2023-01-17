REHAB BOOST EXPANDS ITS ADVISORY BOARD WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF VETERAN C-LEVEL HEALTHCARE INSURANCE EXECUTIVE AND BOARD CERTIFIED ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab Boost Inc , a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), physical rehabilitation and digital body motion recognition, today announced two new members to the Advisory Board. Bruce Lawrence, Advisory Board Chairman, named former United Healthcare executive, Dan Krajnovich and Brian Cohen, MD, Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon at Ohio Health to its Advisory Board. They each bring deep industry and clinical expertise that will help further guide Rehab Boost through on-going product development and commercialization.

The Advisory Board consists of highly sought-after members of the healthcare community who will provide insight and recommendations on strategy, operations and partnerships. "We are honored to welcome two additional distinguished industry leaders as members of our Advisory Board," said Rehab Boost Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Holmes.

"Dan really impressed us with his business acumen and expertise," said Lawrence. "His broad C-suite leadership and overall industry knowledge will be invaluable as we accelerate our US & Latin America commercial launch and continue to evolve our technology. We are excited to have Dan on our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him."

Mr. Dan Krajnovich retired in 2019 after spending 30 years at United Healthcare (UHC) where he held a variety of leadership roles. From 2005-2019 Dan served as the Chief Executive Officer for the State of Indiana and Kentucky. Under his leadership he tripled UHC's market share in Indiana against fierce competition. Dan remains active in a variety of consulting roles providing valuable advice to medical professionals as well as serves as an Advisor for a leading Health Care Consulting Firm in Indiana, Apex Benefits.

"I am very excited to join such an elite team of thought leaders on the Advisory Board at Rehab Boost! It really is an honor to be part of this extraordinary opportunity to bring this technology to market and transform the rehabilitation industry!" said Dan Krajnovich.

"Dr. Cohen brings the clinical expertise and knowledge of the physical therapy, rehabilitation industry that the Advisory Board needs," said Lawrence. "We look forward to tapping into Brian's clinical and leadership experience as we continue to grow our commercial strategy."

Dr. Brian Cohen attended medical school at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed his orthopedic residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. After residency, he completed his fellowship training in sports medicine at Rush Medical Center in Chicago. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at Ohio Health in Columbus, Ohio. Brian is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine.

"I realize that 'rehab exercises' are critical to both the non-operative and operative aspects for patients to recover from both injuries and degenerative pathologies," said Brian Cohen, MD. "I believe Rehab Boost has the unique 'ability' to make rehab programs more 'doable' because they can be performed when and where is most convenient for the patient, and also adds the supervision 'capability' and visibility to keep the patient and the program reliable."

