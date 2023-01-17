Imperium Signs Duquesne Electric with Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Department as their Newest Tenant

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperium Predictive Analytics, the leader in AI energy predictive technologies, headquartered in Columbus, OH, announced that they have expanded their client base into the Pittsburgh markets with long-term electric and gas contracts with Duquesne Electric, which will directly benefit their newest tenant CMU (Carnegie Mellon University) in the approximately 100,000 SF newly remodeled space.

"We are proud to work with Duquesne Electric, a company that has so much history in Pittsburgh and being able to provide true value to their current tenant's energy needs," said Arthur Kaplan, Partner and Chief Sales Officer with Imperium.

With the current energy markets in such disarray from the current world geopolitical situation to the inflation issues affecting many countries including the United States, Imperium Predictive Analytics was able to comb through the news alongside their proprietary AI predictive platform to lock-in a lower rate for the tenant.

An in-depth analysis of the manufacturing building's historical usage, future use, as well as a better understanding of the facility's condition and energy efficiency standards, Imperium came up with an all-encompassing solution which will save CMU over 18% on their gas costs and close to 22% on the electric costs annually over the next few years.

"The goal here is that Carnegie Mellon takes a deep dive into the platform we at Imperium have developed and expands their services across the entire campus to lower more of their costs," said Lucas Grimes, Founder and CEO with Imperium.

When structuring a product and service that changes the order of things and is also something new that has never been done, it forces people to think from multiple angles. That combined with current competitor antiquated solutions has given Imperium the opportunity to develop a completely new approach.

As a great French writer, historian, and philosopher wrote in the 18th century, "No problem can withstand the assault of sustained thinking" – Voltaire.

