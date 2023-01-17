DigiCert introduces DigiCert® Trust Lifecycle Manager, sets new bar for unified management of digital trust

Full-stack solution unifies CA-agnostic certificate management, private PKI services and public trust issuance for seamless digital trust infrastructure

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc., a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced the release of DigiCert® Trust Lifecycle Manager, a comprehensive digital trust solution unifying CA-agnostic certificate management and public key infrastructure (PKI) services. Trust Lifecycle Manager tightly integrates with DigiCert's best-in-class public trust issuance for a full-stack solution governing seamless management of corporate digital trust infrastructure.

Organizations that prioritize a unified digital trust strategy add to their top line and protect their bottom line. At the top line, digital trust accelerates customer acquisition, improves employee productivity and drives digital innovation. At the bottom line, it reduces risk of outages of mission-critical applications, the attack surface area for breaches and customer churn due to loss of trust. The 2022 State of Digital Trust Survey revealed the cost of poor security practices, finding that almost half of consumers have stopped doing business with a company after losing confidence in its digital trust competency.

"In an always-on, digitally connected world, to ensure digital trust, connections cannot be disrupted, terminated or altered without consequence," said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for IDC. "Centralizing certificate management improves visibility into the certificate landscape and provides a basis for automation, which is instrumental in keeping business systems connected and running securely and efficiently."

Added Deepika Chauhan, DigiCert's Chief Product Officer, "DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager is setting a new standard for managing trust within an organization's ever-expanding digital footprint. Customers can centralize management of their entire digital certificate and PKI assets in a unified, flexible architecture that seamlessly integrates with existing business processes and systems."

Trust Lifecycle Manager brings together:

Certificate lifecycle management, streamlining IT operations with certificate discovery, management, notification, automation and integration.

PKI services, streamlining identity and authentication with private certificate issuance for users, devices, servers and other IT resources, and management of the CA hierarchy.

This unified management of a company's digital trust fabric delivers:

A full-stack solution in a single pane of glass that offers superior performance, handling and automation, with single vendor accountability.

Certificate profiles and tools facilitating self-service issuance.

Flexibility for cloud, on-premises or hybrid models, enabling companies to manage their PKI use cases according to their security policy preferences.

Centralized visibility and control over a company's certificate landscape, reducing risk of business disruption and securing identity and access across the organization.

Deep integration into user and enterprise technologies, supporting existing business systems and processes.

Trust Lifecycle Manager is generally available now as part of the DigiCert® ONE platform. To learn more, visit www.digicert.com/trust-lifecycle-manager, and register here to join a launch event Feb. 1.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

