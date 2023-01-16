ZEPTO Intraocular Lens Positioning System Enables Growing Office-Based Cataract Surgery Trend; Provides Precision, Efficiency, and Affordability

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading ophthalmic surgeons find the ZEPTO IOL Positioning System™ from Centricity Vision Inc. improves the precision and efficiency of cataract surgery, while enabling the growing trend of office-based surgeries (OBS) preferred for patient comfort and convenience.

"ZEPTO enables a capsulotomy that is structurally superior to manual CCC and femtosecond laser," said Dr. Kaushal.

ZEPTO is the first and only device that creates an instantaneous capsulotomy with consistent, 360-degree IOL overlap for optimal lens positioning and improved outcomes for cataract surgery.

After reviewing the literature and data showing ZEPTO's effectiveness, Dr. Kaushal evaluated the platform and began utilizing it in his in-office surgical suite.

"ZEPTO renders greater control over refractive cataract surgery. It enables a capsulotomy that is structurally superior to manual CCC and femtosecond laser," said Dr. Kaushal. "The system is a fraction of the cost of femtosecond laser and integrates smoothly into the ergonomics of the OR for better efficiency."

Clinical studies demonstrate ZEPTO creates precise, strong, and centered capsulotomies for optimal lens positioning:

In a review of 243 eyes undergoing PPC or manual capsulotomy, (122 PPC, 121 Manual), 89% of patients in the PPC group had significantly lower residual refractive cylinder (≤ 0.50 D) vs. 79% in the manual group (p = 0.03). 1

In a review of 337 cases, ZEPTO resulted in 99.4% free-floating capsulotomies and 98% achieved 360-degree capsular overlap.2

"With ZEPTO, lens overlap is uniform, reproducible, and centered, which allows for greater lens stability. That's extremely important, especially in a premium lens," adds Dr. Kaushal.

"The accuracy, speed, and affordability of ZEPTO supports the growing, clinically supported trend of in-office surgical suites," said Centricity Vision President and CEO Rob Thornhill. "We're proud to work with forward-thinking surgeons like Dr. Kaushal continually striving to create a better patient experience with optimal outcomes."

About the ZEPTO IOL Positioning System

Designed to enhance the precision and efficiency of cataract surgery, the ZEPTO IOL Positioning System™ is the first and only device that creates an instantaneous capsulotomy for precise, 360-degree IOL overlap and improved outcomes. ZEPTO is ideal for premium IOLs and complex cases that require enhanced precision. ZEPTO also provides significant cost and time savings with easy workflow integration and increased efficiency per case.

About Centricity Vision Inc.

Based in Carlsbad, California, Centricity Vision is a global ophthalmic technology company and developer of the U.S. and internationally approved ZEPTO IOL Positioning System™. Centricity Vision's expert team is dedicated to providing advanced surgical solutions to improve long-term visual outcomes and deliver the best vision care to patients. For more information, visit Zeptozone.com, or follow Centricity Vision on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

