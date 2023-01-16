NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in Missouri Brings Hope, and Support to Families

Governor Mike Parson issues a proclamation recognizing January 22-28 as Missouri School Choice Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 376 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

During the last two years, families and educators in Missouri have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. Missouri students experienced greater learning losses than the national average.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Missouri, public school districts can set their own open enrollment policies, so availability varies for families. Public charter schools are available, alongside public magnet schools, and full-time online public school access, which the state streamlined the process of choosing in 2022. The first private school choice program in the state, MOScholars, provides families with flexible scholarship funds (up to $6,375) that they can put toward attending the eligible public, charter, virtual, private, or homeschool of their choice. Students with an IEP or from low-income families are eligible.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Missouri will be a capitol rally in Jefferson City organized by the Children's Education Alliance of Missouri, a charter school fair in St. Louis, and a citywide open house in Kansas City on January 28.

"Missouri continues to improve the school choice options it provides for families, reflecting the belief that different children thrive in different learning environments," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "This Week we celebrate how school choice helps all students in Missouri and across the nation achieve their full potential."

To download a guide to Missouri school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week