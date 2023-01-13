Trulieve Announces Transition of Accounting Leadership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced, Rebecca L. Young, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company, gave notice of her resignation to be effective as of March 10, 2023 in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company also announced that Joy Malivuk has been named Vice President, Accounting. Ms. Young will continue to serve in her role as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company through March 10, 2023 in order to allow time to transition her responsibilities to Ms. Malivuk.

Prior to joining Trulieve, Ms. Malivuk spent nearly 15 years at HSN, Inc., a subsidiary of QVC, Inc. Her career at HSN culminated as Director of Accounting where she oversaw the accounting function and was responsible for financial reporting, general accounting and SOX compliance. Previously, she served as HSN's Operational Vice President of Financial Reporting and SEC Compliance. Her career began at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. Ms. Malivuk graduated from the University of Florida with both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accounting with a Specialty in Taxation.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

