MINERVA UNIVERSITY EXPANDS WITH $20M GIFT FROM NETFLIX FOUNDER REED HASTINGS

Donation lays foundation for long-term sustainable growth at innovative global institution

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva University has announced that Netflix founder and philanthropist Reed Hastings will support the University with a $20M gift. With this generous donation, Hastings lays the foundation for Minerva University's long-term sustainable growth.

"Minerva University has accomplished so much in a short time: from innovative concept, to small pilot, to U.S. accreditation with over 600 students and nearly 600 alumni. I am excited to support Minerva into its next phase of global growth," said Hastings. "This gift is intended to set Minerva on a trajectory towards educating many more thousands of students from around the world and dramatically increasing its positive impact."

Recognized by WURI as the world's most innovative university, Minerva University prepares new generations of wise leaders and purpose-driven entrepreneurs. Students hail from more than 80 countries, experience immersive living and learning in seven countries and are exposed to complex global challenges across industries and cultural contexts. This global perspective enables students and alumni to develop effective solutions to the world's most intractable problems, such as the climate crisis, future pandemics, and geopolitical conflicts. From a Rhodes Scholar recipient focused on maternal health and a Diana Award recipient tackling accessible education, to entrepreneurs designing solutions for climate change, Minerva students and alumni are already driving meaningful societal change.

"I am honored that Reed Hastings recognizes the uniqueness of our approach at Minerva University and how we educate students to have a profoundly positive impact on the world," said Mike Magee, President of Minerva University. "Reed deeply supports access to quality education for all students, and this incredibly generous gift validates our efforts to provide global higher education for a better world."

"Minerva University proves that the world's most exceptional education can be accessible at half the cost of most selective U.S. universities to students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds from around the world" said Ben Nelson, Minerva's Founder. "Reed's generous gift makes it possible for Minerva University to continue to scale, allowing many more students to obtain the best university education possible."

The $20M gift allows the university to focus on setting its plans for longer-term growth in motion, and to support students with high financial need with scholarships. President Magee looks to boost awareness and enrollment so the institution and its innovations can achieve increased global impact. Magee also intends to scale existing offerings to students and create new ones, ranging from academic programs to lab and research opportunities. Hastings' prior gifts to the institution supported 4-year scholarships for nearly 100 students.

"The more stories I hear about Minerva students and alumni, the more I am convinced that Minerva University should scale to create opportunities for more bold and purposeful students with promising trajectories," said Hastings. "Minerva graduates have a depth of global cultural understanding, intellectual skills that cross disciplines, and problem-solving abilities unique to higher education. I see incredible potential for Minerva University to increase its positive impact in the world."

Minerva also continues to seek partnerships with like-minded individuals, foundations, and organizations from around the globe to enhance the institution, drive innovation, support student scholarships, and increase positive impact for the sake of the world.

About Minerva University

Minerva University offers a reinvented university experience for the brightest, most motivated students from around the world. Named the World's Most Innovative University by World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI), Minerva's undergraduate program combines a pathbreaking cross-contextual interdisciplinary curriculum of the highest academic quality, a global immersive residential experience that encompasses seven countries, a cutting-edge digital learning environment, and an accomplished faculty versed in the science of learning. Minerva's graduate degree options incorporate our innovative approach to learning, offering advanced leadership, decision-making, and analytical thinking skills to professionals worldwide. Minerva University is an independent non-profit university accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges/Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

View original content:

SOURCE Minerva University