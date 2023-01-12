YouFit Gyms Announces Multimillion Dollar Investment Into Locations

National Gym Chain to Enhance Clubs and Increase Brand Awareness

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouFit Gyms, the popular nationwide fitness chain, today announced its plans for a multimillion-dollar investment to further enhance their 70+ locations for their members.

"Providing state-of-the-art equipment and fitness programming at affordable prices is vital to YouFit's continued success," says Josh Rider, Chief Revenue Officer at YouFit Gyms. "As we continue to grow post-Covid, we are listening to our members' requests and delivering more strength training, more free weights, and additional upgrades across all of our locations," Rider continued.

In addition to the investment YouFit Gyms is making, they recently agreed to sell the YouFit Gyms Texas locations to Retro Fitness. Retro Fitness made an unsolicited approach to acquire the gyms in late 2022. This presents YouFit with a unique opportunity to invest even more into its existing locations, including new strength training platforms and equipment plus upgraded front desks and signage.

"Investing the capital into state-of-the-art equipment, in addition to launching indoor Pickleball along with adding more Les Mills classes to our schedule will give our members a better, more well-rounded fitness experience," said Rider.

In addition to the club upgrades, YouFit's multimillion-dollar investment will be allocated to increased marketing through national advertising campaigns that will be broadcast on Hulu, Univision as well as iHeartRadio stations in key markets. Commercials began airing in December 2022.

For more information, or to find a YouFit Gyms location near you, visit https://youfit.com/ . Follow YouFit Gyms on social media at @YouFitGyms.

About YouFit Gyms

With 71 locations nationwide, YouFit Gyms offer a premium fitness experience at an accessible price. Memberships start at $9.99 and individual personal training sessions cost as low as $35. YouFit Gyms offer everything from Olympic weightlifting platforms and endless cardio equipment, to small-group personal training, high-energy fitness classes, customized nutrition advice from registered dietitians, and virtual fitness classes. By combining cutting-edge workouts and high-end amenities with an unbeatable price, YouFit Gyms members can take charge of their wellness journey, no matter what fitness level they start from.

