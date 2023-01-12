T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2022

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.28 trillion as of December 31, 2022. Preliminary net outflows for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $17.1 billion, bringing preliminary year-to-date net outflows to $61.7 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $0.7 billion in December 2022, and $2.1 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This brings total client transfers for 2022 to $12.4 billion. These client transfers include $0.5 billion, $1.6 billion, and $8.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the December, fourth quarter, and year-to-date periods.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
12/31/2022
11/30/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 370
$ 400
$ 365
$ 554
Fixed income, including money market
74
75
74
85
Multi-asset(b)
184
192
175
232
628
667
614
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
294
312
283
439
Fixed income, including money market
93
92
91
90
Multi-asset(b)
216
225
199
246
Alternatives
44
44
43
42
647
673
616
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,275
$ 1,340
$ 1,230
$ 1,688
Target date retirement products
$ 334
$ 349
$ 311
$ 391
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
12/31/2022
11/30/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$ 502
$ 540
$ 488
$ 724
Fixed income, including money market
126
127
126
147
628
667
614
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
464
491
436
632
Fixed income, including money market
139
138
137
143
Alternatives
44
44
43
42
647
673
616
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,275
$ 1,340
$ 1,230
$ 1,688
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
View original content:
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.