Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Investing and Retirement, Highlighting Rise of Investor and Participant Educational Resources

New Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in financial wellness education, learning modules and ESG resources

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today announced the release of its 2022 Monitor Awards in online brokerage, asset management and retirement. Now in its 24th year, the program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year.

"As investors and retirees acclimate to a volatile world of inflation and interest rate hikes, we see a pronounced rise in the importance firms are placing on holistic financial planning and their customers' financial wellbeing," said Drew Way, senior director of research at Corporate Insight. "From personalized learning experiences to gamified, goal-based educational programs, firms across investing and retirement spaces are attempting to make their digital platforms a one-stop shop for customers looking to improve their financial situation and understanding."

In the Educational Resources section, Principal wins a gold medal for its stellar suite of retirement plan participant educational content, including deep financial wellness-related resources. Using interactive courses and highly personalized learning experiences, its Enrich platform educates participants with articles, quizzes, polls, videos and calculators. With decision tree logic to personalize content, Principal users receive a tailored action plan at the end of each training course, and are encouraged to stay engaged with progress tracking, average course scores and completion certifications.

TD Ameritrade earns a gold medal in part for its engaging educational experience that encourages investors to earn reward badges and points for completing courses, webinars and webcasts. Uniquely, the gamified education center curates material for clients based on their investing goals and experience level through distinctive Learning Paths, such as Personal Finance and Build Your First Portfolio.

As younger investors from Gen Z and Millennial cohorts increasingly want their investment portfolios to reflect their progressive values, ESG products continue to soar in popularity. In the fund space, Calvert earns the gold medal for its ever-present ESG resources that are baked into the architecture of its site. Alongside an impressive 28 ESG funds, Calvert's exemplary What's Your Impact? tool lets investors pick from its funds to quickly view their environmental impact in dynamic infographics that will please novices and experienced environmentalists alike.

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

