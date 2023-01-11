RIVALS ANNOUNCES 2023 RIVALS CAMP SERIES

Registration Opens Today for Nation's Largest Football Combine

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivals, with support from the world's largest college recruiting platform NCSA College Recruiting, and premier youth sports experiences business RCX Sports, today announced the 2023 Rivals Camp Series, featuring the Rivals Combines.

The national series of regional camps and NFL-style combines attracts the country's best high school football players and aims to improve athletes' skills, give them verified stats needed for college recruiting, and increase their exposure to college football coaches.

All combines are free and open to all current high school football players. However, registration is required. Athletes can register for the combine nearest them starting today at www.rivalscampseries.com.

The Rivals Camp Series will take place across the country starting March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Camps and combines have been confirmed for the following dates:

DATE CITY EVENT

March 4-5 Los Angeles Camp and Combine March 18 Dothan Combine Only March 25-26 Miami Camp and Combine April 1 Charlotte Combine Only April 15-16 Atlanta Camp and Combine April 22-23 Cincinnati Camp and Combine April 29 St. Louis Combine Only May 6-7 Dallas Camp and Combine May 20-21 New Jersey Camp and Combine

For event locations in each city, visit www.rivalscampseries.com.

The Rivals Combines will evaluate high school athletes in five key drills including 40-yard dash, shuttle run, 3-cone drill, vertical jump and broad jump. Players are tested using the same equipment featured at the NFL combine.

Rivals' Official Sponsor of Testing Results is VKTRY, the world's first carbon fiber insoles scientifically proven to improve athletic performance and increase injury protection. VKs are currently worn by athletes on all 32 NFL teams including former Rivals Camp stars Jonathan Taylor and Nick Chubb.

Rivals Combines will also feature the Wilson QBX Camp, where QB's will have the opportunity to receive elite QB training and go through a variety of drills using Wilson X Connected QB tracking technology.

QB's will throw footballs with Wilson X sensors inside the ball that track all throw measurables such as release time, velocity, spin rate, and spiral efficiency. The Wilson QBX Camp is built upon the foundation of technology and the new heights QB's can take their game to with it.

The Wilson QBX Camp is available as an add-on to the Rivals Combine for a $50 camp fee. Athletes can register here.

Wilson Sporting Goods is the Official Football sponsor of the Rivals Camp Series. Throw statistics will be included in recruiting data on NCSA recruiting profiles. Learn more about this proprietary technology by visiting Wilson Sporting Goods.

All camp and combine participants will receive an online profile on Rivals.com, as well as a free recruiting profile on ncsasports.org, where players can connect with the more than 7,600 NCAA, NAIA, and junior college football coaches in NCSA's national recruiting network. Participating athletes will also have access to NCSA's extensive recruiting database.

Top performers at the Rivals Combines and Wilson QBX Camps will have an opportunity to earn an invitation to a Rivals Camp. Players attending Rivals Camps will receive instruction from top former NFL and college players and coaches and test their abilities against top high school athletes from each region.

Rivals was the first digital company to recognize the need for in-depth national recruiting coverage. Rivals revolutionized recruiting analysis as the first organization to provide innovative features like national player rankings, online video highlights, a searchable player profile database, official visit lists, coach recruiting tracking, and much more.

The Rivals Camp Series is made possible thanks to Official Recruiting Partner, NCSA College Recruiting.

ABOUT RIVALS

Powered by more than 300 writers, reporters and publishers at the local level, Rivals.com, a division of Yahoo! Inc., is one of the most respected names in team-specific college sports coverage and one of the country's top authorities on college football and basketball recruiting. You can learn more about Rivals at Rivals.com.

ABOUT NCSA COLLEGE RECRUITING

NCSA College Recruiting is the world's largest college recruiting platform connecting tens of thousands of student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches across 37 sports each year.

NCSA is part of IMG Academy, the leader in athletic-academic education and development for high school student-athletes.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org .

ABOUT RCX SPORTS

RCX Sports is the premier youth-sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments and events.

RCX works with professional leagues, national governing bodies, sports-centric businesses and brands to reimagine youth sports experiences. RCX produces events with world-class partners including the NFL, NHL, MLB, Jr. NBA, NAIA, and Rivals.com.

RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by enhancing the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play. We believe sports have the power to transform lives and that every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the value of sports. For more information, visit www.rcxsports.com.

ABOUT WILSON

Chicago, USA- based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-performance sports equipment, apparel and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. In Football, Wilson is the supplier of Official Game Footballs for the National Football League® (NFL), National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA) DI-AA, DII and DIII championships, Canadian Football League (CFL), approximately 48 High School State Associations, Pop Warner, American Youth Football and USA Football. Please visit www.wilson.com for more information.

ABOUT VKTRY

VKTRY Gear has designed the world's first carbon fiber performance insole, designed to return energy with every step. Independently tested & proven, athletes wearing VKTRY see higher verticals (+1.6") and faster sprint times (.12 secs faster on a 40 yd dash). Replace your foam insoles with VKTRY & immediately improve your game at VKTRYGear.com.

