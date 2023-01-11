HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS, AND COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF CREATIVE BENEFITS & INSURANCE SOLUTIONS, LC IN MICHIGAN

HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS, AND COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF CREATIVE BENEFITS & INSURANCE SOLUTIONS, LC IN MICHIGAN

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Creative Benefits & Insurance Solutions, LC (CBIS). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

Located in Utica, Michigan, CBIS provides corporate employee benefits, commercial and personal insurance, and risk management services to clients. Patricia Shall, Founder and President, and the CBIS team will join Hub Midwest East.

CBIS was represented by the consulting firm Reagan Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited